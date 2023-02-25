An LLB student has been arrested for making a false insurance claim by faking a car theft along with his friends.

After the Delhi Police learnt about the fake car theft case, the accused was held with the help of automatic number-plate recognition (ANPR) cameras.

A senior police officer said that on February 2, a car theft was reported at Baba Haridas Nagar police wherein the complainant, Sachin, stated that his Honda City car was stolen from near the Uggersen Park on February 1. Sachin had filed an e-FIR in this regard.

A police team from Dwarka district analysed the CCTV footage of the spot along with the logs of the ANPR cameras and noticed that another car was used in the commission of crime by the culprits, but the number of that car was not found to be clear due to some distance from the cameras.

Through CCTV footages, the accused persons were traced to the Jharoda border.

"At Jharoda border, logs of ANPR cameras were checked and it was found that an I-IO car was used in the commission of the crime by the culprits. The car was registered in the name of Deepak, a reaident of Jhajjar, Haryana, a fourth year LLB student," the police said.

During interrogation, Deepak initially tried to mislead the police, but on sustained interrogation, he disclosed about his involvement in the commission of the crime.

Deepak said that the complainant Sachin was his college friend and together they planned to purchase a new car, for which they wanted to raise funds by making a false insurance claim by faking a theft of Sachin's Honda City car.

"To make the insurance claim, they first lodged an e-FIR on the portal of Delhi Police reporting a car 'theft'.

As per the plan, Deepak along with another of his friend, Krishan, took the said vehicle from a Goshala on Najafgarh-Nangloi road. After this, Sachin lodged a fake theft case with the police.

"They wanted to sell the car to scrap dealers for extra profit. But after two days, Sachin informed Deepak that police was chasing the vehicle using CCTV footage, so they changed the plan and burnt the car at an isolated place," the police said.

After burning the vehicle, Sachin made an insurance claim which is still under process.

Deepak received a total of Rs 35,000 from the complainant for this act.

(With inputs from IANS)