Close With temperatures in parts of the United States plummeting to -40 degrees Celsius this winter, the fear of frostbite and hypothermia has risen. Many say that the mid-western region of the US is colder than the South Pole.

What is a polar vortex?

The polar vortex is said to be a stream of air in the stratosphere the blows over the North Pole and has spilled southwards due to disruptions in its current.

The disturbances in the weather are due to warm air entering the atmosphere over the Arctic thus increasing the temperature by 10 degrees. Due to the warm weather in the region, the cold weather is affecting the neighbouring areas.

How are netizens making most use of the Polar Vortex?

The polar vortex, however, has given netizens an opportunity to take to social media and show how they "chill" during the cold weather. Weather experts have warned people to stay inside during the cold wave but many have braved the biting chills to amuse themselves, people around them and twitterati.

This poor man's toilet was unfortunately frozen

Umm, yeah, it's cold up here. (Not my pic, I've got a space heater going on high 24/7)#PolarVortex2019 pic.twitter.com/uxw4gChwRm — ? ????? (@TygerWDR) January 31, 2019

Some make snow out of boiling hot water

Okay, so I asked my cousins in #Chicago whether it was really as cold as people are saying with boiling water instantly turning to snow. Apparently it is ? #PolarVortex #polarvortex2019 pic.twitter.com/KR7BnKoTAw — Ravi S. Kudesia (@rskudesia) January 30, 2019

A Minnesota man tries this “magic trick” during the #PolarVortex2019: Turning boiling hot water into ice pic.twitter.com/CpLFewMmlG — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) January 31, 2019

Throwing a cup of boiling water in the air, when it’s minus 27 degrees (celsius). #chicago #PolarVortex2019 pic.twitter.com/fgRZHnwVvo — Adam Roberts (@ARobertsjourno) January 30, 2019

Hanging laundry outside is a very bad idea

You can make pretty bubbles

Some almost drink bubble solutions