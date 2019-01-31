What is a polar vortex?
The polar vortex is said to be a stream of air in the stratosphere the blows over the North Pole and has spilled southwards due to disruptions in its current.
The disturbances in the weather are due to warm air entering the atmosphere over the Arctic thus increasing the temperature by 10 degrees. Due to the warm weather in the region, the cold weather is affecting the neighbouring areas.
How are netizens making most use of the Polar Vortex?
The polar vortex, however, has given netizens an opportunity to take to social media and show how they "chill" during the cold weather. Weather experts have warned people to stay inside during the cold wave but many have braved the biting chills to amuse themselves, people around them and twitterati.
This poor man's toilet was unfortunately frozen
Umm, yeah, it's cold up here. (Not my pic, I've got a space heater going on high 24/7)#PolarVortex2019 pic.twitter.com/uxw4gChwRm— ? ????? (@TygerWDR) January 31, 2019
Some make snow out of boiling hot water
Okay, so I asked my cousins in #Chicago whether it was really as cold as people are saying with boiling water instantly turning to snow. Apparently it is ? #PolarVortex #polarvortex2019 pic.twitter.com/KR7BnKoTAw— Ravi S. Kudesia (@rskudesia) January 30, 2019
Chilling with hot water and #PolarVortex2019 in #Chiberia pic.twitter.com/gnClDC08hA— SL (@enthu4space) January 31, 2019
A Minnesota man tries this “magic trick” during the #PolarVortex2019: Turning boiling hot water into ice pic.twitter.com/CpLFewMmlG— TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) January 31, 2019
Throwing a cup of boiling water in the air, when it’s minus 27 degrees (celsius). #chicago #PolarVortex2019 pic.twitter.com/fgRZHnwVvo— Adam Roberts (@ARobertsjourno) January 30, 2019
Hanging laundry outside is a very bad idea
Probably not the best day to hang laundry outside. ?? @WGNMorningNews @MikeHamernik #PolarVortex2019 #chiberia2019 pic.twitter.com/TZMYoeBXnn— Brenda C (@bmax67) January 30, 2019
You can make pretty bubbles
The #PolarVortex is triggering the coldest arctic outbreak in at least two decades this week in parts of the Midwest. #ChicagoRiver #PolarVortex #Chicago #Midwest #EastCoast #PolarVortex2019 #staywarm #snowday #snow #Snowing #SnowMageddon2019 #Chiberia #snowstorm2019 #staywarm pic.twitter.com/jh3xH8N4y5— Kren Feliz (@karenfelizlive) January 30, 2019
Some almost drink bubble solutions
#PolarVortex2019 all in the name of science, I almost drank bubble solution to try to freeze bubbles ??? pic.twitter.com/ffXBwyQbfQ— Mackenzie (@skiddypanther58) January 31, 2019