Poland take on Senegal in the second Group H match of Fifa World Cup 2018 on Tuesday, June 19, at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow.

When is the match and how to watch it live

The football match between the two Group H teams will start at 6 pm local time, 8:30 pm IST.

Sony ESPN, Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 3 will provide live television coverage of the match in India. The live stream will be available on Sony Liv.

Poland vs Senegal preview

Group H, the last of the eight at Russia World Cup, is considered one of the toughest, given there is very little to choose between the teams — Poland, Senegal, Colombia, and Japan.

Poland, considered one of the favourites to reach the knockout stages, are heading into the World Cup finals after an eight-year absence.

In Robert Lewandowski, Adam Nawalka's men have one of the most lethal strikers in the tournament. All hopes will be pinned on the Bayern Munich star as he displayed top form in the qualifying campaign, finish on top of the goal-scorers chart with 16 strikes, one more than Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lewandowski seems to have a solid strike partner in Arkadiusz Milik, the Napoli striker who has put behind his injury woes. In Jakub Blaszczykowski and Kamil Grosicki, Poland have two of their most reliable midfielder.

Napoli's Piotr Zielinski, a budding star at the club level, will be expected to step up at the world stage. The creative midfielder will be key as Poland will be hoping the 24-year-old's combination with Milik and Lewandowski wonders for the team.

Nonetheless, concerns remain over Poland's goal-leaking habit. They had the worst tally for group winners in the qualifying campaign. Experienced center-backs Kamil Glik and Michal Pazdan need to step up and deliver on the big stage if Poland are to make the progress.

All eyes on Liverpool's Mane

Liverpool's Sadio Mane is expected to cause headaches to the Polish defence. The winger was in lethal form for the Reds, scoring 10 goals and providing seven assists in the last league season.

Mane will have company in Monaco's in-form Diao Balde Keita. Impressive Everton man Idrissa Gueye will be the key figure in the midfield and in Kalidou Koulibaly, Senegal have one of the best central defenders going around.

Senegal though will be concerned about lack of positive results (one win in five matches) in the lead-up to the tournament.

Predicted line-ups

Poland: Szczesny; Piszczek, Pazdan, Glik, Rybus; Krychowiak, Blaszczykowski, Zielinski, Grosicki; Lewandowski, Milik

Senegal: N'Diaye, Gassama, Mbodji, Koulibaly, Sabaly; Ndiaye, Kouyate, Gueye; Balde, Niang, Mane

Poland vs Senegal: Live stream and global TV listings