Security forces achieved a big success by eliminating two dreaded Pakistani terrorists instrumental in pushing infiltrators on this side of the Line of Control (LoC) from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

According to reports, two terrorists killed on the LoC in the Uri sector of Baramulla district on Wednesday were Pakistani nationals, and their identities were established as Bashir Ahmad Malik and Ahmad Gani Sheikh.

Bashir Ahmad was a PoJK-based terrorist who was assigned the job of managing launching pads established on the LoC to ensure the infiltration of trained terrorists on this side of the border.

Ahmad Gani Sheikh was the deputy launching commander who was assisting Bashir Ahmad Malik.

Malik has been actively involved in terrorism for the last three decades.

Notably on Wednesday security forces foiled an infiltration bid by terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) and killed two intruders in the Uri sector of Baramulla district.

An official said that a group of terrorists were neutralized, who were trying to sneak into this side of the LoC, taking advantage of low visibility and bad weather.

Army spokesperson said that the alert forces deployed on the LoC challenged the intruders, and during the operation, two terrorists were killed, adding that incriminating material, arms and ammunition were recovered.

An official said that the troops along the LoC are alert and any attempts of infiltration of being foiled. He said Pakistan is desperate to send terrorists into Kashmir ahead of winter when the passes get completely blocked.

43 terrorists killed on LoC this year

With this, the number of terrorists killed at the LoC has risen to 43 this year. Since September 17, security forces have thwarted six infiltration attempts in various areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

Two incidents occurred in Reasi's Chassana area, one in the Narla area of Rajouri, and the remaining three in North Kashmir's Uri, Baramulla, and Kupwara.

On September 16, three terrorists were killed near the LoC at Hathlanga, Uri, in Baramulla. On October 5, five terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces during an infiltration attempt at Machil, Kupwara.

#Encounter has started at Samno, D.H Pora area of #Kulgam district. Police & Security Forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) November 16, 2023

Two terrorists trapped in Kulgam encounter

An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces in the Samnoo area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday.

Reports said that a joint team of Police and security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Samnoo area on a very specific input.

As the joint team approached the suspected area, the hiding terrorists fired upon the joint party, leading to an encounter. Two terrorists are reportedly trapped in the encounter.