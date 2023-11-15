The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday exposed the nefarious designs of the Pakistan-based terrorists to instigate local Kashmir youth to attack non-local migrant workers living in different parts of the Valley.

The NIA filed a chargesheet against two accused, including a Pakistan national, in the terror conspiracy case involving plans to disturb the peace and communal harmony of Jammu and Kashmir through acts of violence and terror.

The chargesheet was filed against Mohammad Ubaid Malik of district Kupwara, J&K, and Muhammad Dilawar Iqbal alias Maaz Khan Kashmiri alias Maaz Khan alias Maaz Kashmiri alias Azad Kashmiri, a resident of Abbaspur of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

The duo was involved in a criminal conspiracy to carry out terrorist activities in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir by unleashing attacks on security forces and so-called "outsiders".

Dilwar is a close associate of JeM chief Masood Azhar

According to the spokesperson of the NIAm, Dilwar, a close associate of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) Chief Maulana Masood Azhar Alvi, was engaged in motivating Kashmiri youth as part of a larger conspiracy hatched by proscribed terrorist organizations and their affiliates to carry out terrorist acts and activities in the region.

According to NIA investigations, Dilwar was responsible for motivating Ubaid to join the JeM terror ranks.

Dilwar would incite youth having a terrorist background to pursue Jihad by sharing with them inflammatory audio clips and videos as well as images of Maulana Masood Azhar Alvi, showing the latter preaching radical Islam. He would also send videos related to encounters in the Kashmir Valley and would provoke the youth to pick up arms.

Both the accused have been charged under sections 120 B and 121A of the IPC,1860, and Sections 18, 188, 20, and 38 of the UA (P) Act, 1967.

Terrorists were planning to attack with sticky bombs

The terror conspiracy case (RC-05/2022/NIA/JMU) was registered by NIA suo motu on June 21, 2022. It relates to the conspiracy hatched by terrorist organizations to unleash violent terrorist attacks in J&K with sticky bombs, IEDs small arms, etc. as part of the Pakistan-backed terror groups' conspiracy to carry out acts of terror and violence in J&K.

It involves the radicalization of local youth and mobilization of overground workers of newly floated terrorist groups, such as The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu & Kashmir (ULFJ&K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu & Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers, PAAF and others. These outfits are affiliated with proscribed terrorist outfits like Laskhar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr, Al-Qaeda, etc.

Investigations in the case are ongoing with NIA continuously working to expose and thwart the bigger conspiracy of the terrorist organizations to revive terrorism and disturb peace and communal harmony in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir.