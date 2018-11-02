Last week, Xiaomi's subsidiary Poco announced to release the latest MIUI 10 stable update soon and as promised, it is being rolled out.

C Manmohan, General Manager, Poco India, confirmed the news on Twitter that the Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 10 is now seeding to the Poco F1.

The MIUI 10 brings lots of improvements in terms of latest Google security patch, value-added features such natural ring-tones, swipe-based gestures to switch between apps, personalisation options for Indian users and many more to the Poco F1 (review).

Here's how to install MIUI 10 on Poco F1:

Step 1: Once you get new software notification, select "Yes, I'm in"

Step 2: After the software is downloaded, select "Install now"

Step 3: After the software is installed, your phone will restart automatically

Step 4: Your phone is now updated

If you haven't received any update notifications, check it manually by going to Settings >> About phone >> check system update. If it says there is an update available, follow the procedure as mentioned above.

Here's what to expect in MIUI 10 Global ROM:

Responsive and fast

Xiaomi claims MIUI 10 will make the devices fast in terms of app loading and more. It also comes with two critical system optimisations—lock-free critical path and codependent prioritizing, which improves the overall responsiveness of MIUI 10 by 10% in Poco F1.

Full-screen gesture interface:

Now that the widescreen with 18:9 aspect ratio has become a norm in the smartphone industry and most importantly, in all recent Xiaomi phones including the Poco F1. MIUI 10 has been designed to enhance the user experience with its upgrades in design, speed, AI and sound.

It will come with numerous easy-to-understand full-screen hand gestures along with new features such as more content in the tiled taskbar and improved swiping gestures (up and down for switching tasks, sideways to end current task), users will be delighted with the increase in their multitasking efficiency.

The company promises that users will be able to seamlessly switch to full-screen gestures. Also, MIUI 10 will provide a much more productive experience with a completely redesigned recent apps menu showing up to five apps in one screen.

Natural ringtones:

The new MIUI 10 also comes with a completely new system of ringtones. From notifications to audio feedback and ambient sounds from an app like the timer with nature-related water droplets, rain, sand dunes in the wind on a desert, forest sound with waterfall effect, ocean wave sound and more, which will soothe the users' mood rather than annoyed by notifications and calls. MIUI 10 is also designed in a way that will reduce the aural clutter.

Customized for India

Most of the Xiaomi device owners are already familiar with a personalised theme for India including the pachanga calendar, festival-related wallpapers and more in MIUI 9.

Now, the new MIUI 10 follows up the region-specific feature such as the camera app doubling up as a Paytm QR code scanner, a local service page in the inbuilt browser with full support for PWA (progressive web apps), and the content-rich libraries of Mi Music and Mi Video that ensure great, entertaining and an ergonomic experience.

It also adds a quick menu tab to all business messages, which allows users to explore more about the service with one tap.

In a related development, Xiaomi-owned company, as part of the Diwali festival offer, has slashed prices of all the Poco F1 models in India for a limited period.

Read more: Xiaomi Diwali offer you simply can't refuse: Poco F1 now at the lowest price on Flipkart, Mi stores

