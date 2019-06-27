The remand hearing of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi will be held via videolink from prison before the Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on Thursday.

The hearing will be his first appearance after his bail application was rejected for the fourth time by the Royal Courts of Justice in London on June 12. Nirav Modi is wanted for the Rs 13,400 crore Punjab National Bank scam by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Justice Ingrid Simler had commented on the strong design of Nirav Modi's legal team in the last hearing. She concluded that reasonable evidence, such as the increasing value of cash securities offered to avail bail (from £500,000 to £2 million) and other influences, suggest that he may not surrender to Indian officials.

The case edged forward after Judge Emma Arbuthnot directed the Indian government on May 30 to confirm which prison Nirav Modi will be held in if he is extradited to India, reported PTI. Since his arrest in March, the 48-year-old was lodged at Wandsworth prison in London.

The recent developments in the prima facie case against Nirav Modi include the July 11 deadline given to the UK Crown Prosecution Services (CPS) representing the Indian government. The next case management case is scheduled for July 29. A timeline for the extradition is also expected to be then announced, reported PTI.