Kesavananda Bharati Sripadagalvaru, the pontiff of Edneer Mutt in Kasaragod, passed away at the age of 80 on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered heartfelt condolences on his death.

Kesavananda Bharati was recently hospitalised at a private hospital in Mangaluru following cardiac and breathing problems. The pontiff of Edneer Mutt in Kasaragod reportedly breathed his last, while undergoing treatment at the hospital. The news about his death has saddened all his devotees.

Kesavananda Bharati headed the Edneer Mutt in Kasaragod since 1961 and he was a proponent of Advaita philosophy. The seer was a good classical singer who ran a 'Yakshagana mela' (troupe) for nearly 15 years. He took part as a Bhagavata. He also conducted literary programs in the Mutt. He was a strong proponent of Kannada in Kasargod that bordered Karnataka.

Besides, Kesavananda Bharati's case is known as a landmark case and many legal luminaries hailed him as the saviour of the Constitution. Bharati was the man behind the famous 'Kesavananda Bharati v/s State of Kerala', one of the most quoted references in the law circles as the case of property right in the Supreme Court in 1973 helped define the basic rights under Constitution.

Kesavananda Bharati's sudden death has shocked many across the country. Many political leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express their condolences to his bereaved devotees. Here are some of their tweets:

Narendra Modi: We will always remember Pujya Kesavananda Bharati Ji for his contributions towards community service and empowering the downtrodden. He was deeply attached to India's rich culture and our great Constitution. He will continue to inspire generations. Om Shanti.

M Venkaiah Naidu, the Vice President of India: Kesavananda Bharati Swamiji, the seer of Edneer Mutt was a rare blend of philosopher, classical singer and a cultural icon. His patronage of Yakshagana was crucial in reviving this traditional theatre form in Karnataka. #KesavanandaBharati He is best known for his role in the landmark Supreme Court judgement which held that the basic structure of the Constitution can't be altered. In his passing, we have lost one of our prominent spiritual leaders. His life will be a guiding light for future generations. Om Shanti.

Lok Sabha Speaker: The sad demise of the proponent of 'Advaita Darshan' and great saint of Edneer Mutt of Kerala Sh. Kesavananda Bharati ji is an irreparable loss for the nation. He will always be remembered in the context of interpretation of constitution and law. Humble tributes.

Shobha Karandlaje: Anguished by the demise of Sri Sri Keshavanand Bharati Swamiji of Edneer Mutt, Kasaragod. He was well-known for his legal battle against state govt, which led to the basic structure doctrine. He was an ardent follower of Sri Shankaracharya & Advaita philosophy. #OmShanti

V Muraleedharan: Deeply saddened by the demise of Swamiji of Edneer Mutt, a proponent of Advaita & an inspiriting spiritual leader Pujya Kesavananda Bharati Ji. He was the petitioner in the landmark Supreme Court judgment on fundamental rights which re-emphasised tenets of Indian constitution.

Dinesh Dasa: Kesavananda Bharathi, the head of Edaneer Math whose legal fight led to the landmark decision outlining the basic rights under the Constitution, passed away. In 1973, he had filed a case challenging the Kerala govt's attempts to impose restrictions over the mutt property.

Sudha Ramen: Kesavananda Bharati, the seer who initiated the case before Hon'ble SC which led to the Basic Structure doctrine, is no more. He passed away today morning near Kasargod. Kesavanand Bharati v. State of Kerala was d case with longest hearing ever to have taken place in Hon'ble SC.