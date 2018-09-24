Sikkim's dream of having an airport will come true on Monday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate an aerodrome at Pakyong.

The foundation stone of the greenfield airport was laid in 2009. Modi will also address a gathering at St. Xavier's School at Pakyong after inaugurating the airport, officials said.

Prime minister Modi reached the state on Sunday evening in an MI-8 chopper from Bagdogra and was received by Governor Ganga Prasad, Chief Minister Pawan Chamling and others at Libing Army Helipad.

He was given a gun salute by the Army there. From the Army helipad, the prime minister's entourage travelled around 5 km to the Raj Bhawan where he stayed for the night.