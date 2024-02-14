PM Modi's UAE visit is a milestone in Indo-UAE relations; gets grand coverage in Gulf

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on February 13-14 has been a significant event in the Gulf nation. This visit, marking his third in the past eight months and seventh since 2015, has been extensively covered by the UAE's leading newspapers, reflecting the importance of this diplomatic event. The media coverage was not limited to the strategic ties and agreements between the two nations but also highlighted PM Modi's popular address to the Indian community residing in the UAE.

Strengthening economic and strategic ties

Leading UAE newspapers, 'Gulf Today' and 'The National', dedicated their front pages to PM Modi's visit. 'Gulf Today' emphasized the economic and strategic pacts between India and the UAE. The imminent launch of the UPI in the UAE was a key highlight, with the newspaper reporting, "India and UAE launch domestic instant payment card Jaywan." This development underscores the strengthening economic ties between the two nations. The newspaper also noted that India is on track to become the world's third-largest economy by 2030, reflecting India's growing global influence.

'The National' focused on PM Modi's address to the Indian diaspora. The newspaper captured the camaraderie between the heads of the two nations with a picture of the two leaders sharing a warm hug, symbolizing the deepening friendship and mutual respect between India and the UAE.

PM Modi's address to the Indian diaspora

'Khaleej Times' provided detailed coverage of PM Modi's 'Ahlan Modi' address. The newspaper quoted PM Modi as saying, "Brother, it feels like home," reflecting his emotional connection with the Indian community in the UAE. The address was enthusiastically received by the audience, demonstrating PM Modi's popularity among the Indian diaspora.

The 'Ahlan Modi' event, organized at Abu Dhabi's Zayed Sports City Stadium, was a grand affair. PM Modi addressed the Indian diaspora amidst an electrifying atmosphere and loud cheers from the crowd. The event was a testament to the strong cultural ties between India and the UAE.

Historic inauguration of the BAPS Hindu temple

On the second day of his visit, PM Modi inaugurated the BAPS Hindu temple, the first Hindu holy shrine in a Muslim-dominant nation. This historic event signifies the mutual respect and tolerance between the two nations and their commitment to promoting interfaith harmony.

The UAE is home to about 3.5 million Indians, accounting for 35% of the total demography. The visit of PM Modi and his address to the Indian community have further strengthened the bond between the Indian diaspora and their homeland.

In conclusion, PM Modi's recent visit to the UAE has opened a new chapter in Indo-UAE relations. The visit has not only strengthened the strategic and economic ties between the two nations but also touched the hearts of millions of Indians residing in the UAE. The extensive coverage of the visit by the UAE media reflects the growing importance of India in the Gulf region and the world. The visit is a testament to the deepening ties between the two nations, setting the stage for a promising future of mutual growth and cooperation.

Highlights