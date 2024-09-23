Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with 15 CEOs from the technology and biosciences sectors. This meeting took place in New York on September 23. The attendees included industry leaders from Nvidia, AMD, IBM, Adobe, Google, and biotech companies like Biogen and Moderna. The focus of the meeting was technology and innovation.

The Prime Minister emphasized India's commitment to becoming a hub for technology and semiconductor manufacturing. He outlined his vision of making India a technology powerhouse. This vision was met with immense optimism by the CEOs present. The leaders expressed a strong interest in investing and collaborating with India, acknowledging the country's innovation-friendly policies and flourishing market opportunities.

The discussions at the roundtable were comprehensive, covering areas such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, biotechnology, life sciences, and semiconductor technologies. The Prime Minister highlighted the strides made by India in these fields and invited the CEOs to take advantage of India's growth story for collaboration and innovation.

In a post-meeting statement, PM Modi said, They can co-develop, co-design, and co-produce in India for the world, harnessing the opportunities from India's economic and technological growth. This statement underscores the Prime Minister's vision of India not just as a market, but as a partner in global technological advancement.

In a separate meeting, PM Modi also met with Kris Singh, the CEO of Holtec International, a company that manufactures small nuclear reactors. The discussion revolved around Holtec's plan to expand manufacturing in India and the potential for boosting cooperation in the field of civil nuclear energy. This meeting is significant as it indicates India's intent to expand its capabilities in the nuclear energy sector.

The Prime Minister's commitment to protecting intellectual property was also highlighted during the meeting. This assurance is crucial in fostering an environment conducive to technological innovation and collaboration.

During his third term, PM Modi has expressed that India will make every effort to become the third largest economy in the world. This ambition, coupled with the country's commitment to technological advancement, presents a compelling case for global tech leaders to invest and collaborate with India.

This meeting is reminiscent of similar events in the past where Indian leaders have engaged with global tech giants to foster collaboration and investment. For instance, in 2015, PM Modi had a similar meeting with tech leaders in Silicon Valley, which led to significant investments in India's tech sector.