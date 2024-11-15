Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aircraft experienced a technical snag at Deoghar in Jharkhand. The aircraft is now grounded at the airport until the technical fault is rectified. This unforeseen incident has caused a delay in the Prime Minister's return to the capital.

The Prime Minister was in Jharkhand to address two rallies on the occasion of tribal icon Birsa Munda's anniversary, celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas. This event also coincided with the second round of polling for the Assembly elections in the state, scheduled for November 20.

Interestingly, a similar incident occurred barely 80 km away from Deoghar, in Jharkhand's Godda, where Rahul Gandhi's helicopter was grounded for 45 minutes awaiting clearance from the air traffic control. The Congress party claimed that this delay was a deliberate attempt to disrupt the campaign schedule of the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

During his rallies, PM Modi criticized the Congress and Rahul Gandhi. He accused Mr. Gandhi of conspiring to scrap reservations for people belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and other backward classes (OBC) communities to weaken them. He stated, The Congress has dangerous intentions. The Congress' shehzada is conspiring to scrap reservations for SCs, STs, and OBCs. The prince's father had declared reservation as slavery, bonded labor but he was later defeated in elections. His father had issued advertisements to remove reservations... We will thwart any such conspiracy.

In response, at a rally in Godda district, Rahul Gandhi pushed for a nationwide caste census, claiming it would change the face of India. He stated, Caste census is bound to happen... We will demolish the 50 percent reservation ceiling, PM Modi can do whatever he can.

This incident is reminiscent of historical events where political leaders' travel plans were disrupted due to unforeseen circumstances. For instance, in 2019, a technical snag in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's chopper delayed his return to New Delhi. Similarly, in 2020, the helicopter carrying Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had to return to his native village due to rainy weather.

The recent events in Jharkhand have sparked a political debate, with the Congress party suggesting that the PM's rally was being prioritized over Mr. Gandhi's movements. This incident has brought to light the intense political rivalry between the two parties, especially in the context of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

