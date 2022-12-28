PM Modi greets people at Red Fort after addressing India on I-Day Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, Heeraben was admitted to the U.N. Mehta hospital in Ahmedabad.

Her condition was said to be stable.

Hospital Director R.K. Patel in a health bulletin said, "Heeraben is admitted to the hospital and her condition is stable."

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and his Chief Principal Secretary K. Kailashnathan reached the hospital to inquire about her health.

According to police sources, the Ahmedabad airport area has been declared a no fly zone for drones, and police deployment has also increased, as there is a possibility of Prime Minister Narendra Modi arriving here to see his ailing mother.

(WIth inputs from IANS)

