Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday, May 31 that the poor and labourers have been hit the hardest by the coronavirus crisis and that their pain cannot be explained in words.

In his monthly ''Mann ki Baat'' broadcast, Modi said all classes of people have suffered during the pandemic but it is the poor who have suffered the worst. Everyone is working to help them, he said and highlighted the railways'' exercise to transport huge numbers of migrant workers to their home.

Here are other key takeaways from PM Modi's Mann ki baat