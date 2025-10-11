PM Modi's birthday celebrated in Karnataka's Haveri with pledge for self-reliant, drug-free India

Thousands of people participated in a belated celebration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday in Haveri city of Karnataka on Saturday, led by former Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai, where attendees pledged to build a self-reliant and drug-free India.

Speaking after participating in the "Namo Youth Run" organised on the occasion, Bommai stressed the importance of indigenous products for national growth.

"If India is to become the number one country in the world by 2047, we must reduce dependence on foreign goods and use indigenous products," the former CM said.

He called upon the public to resolve to build a "glorious India -- a self-reliant, drug-free nation" under PM Modi's leadership.

The BJP MP termed the vision of a drug-free India as a guiding direction set by PM Modi.

Bommai recounted his tenure as Karnataka home minister, saying, "The fight against drugs was intensified, a record number of foreign drugs were seized and destroyed during our BJP government's tenure."

He appealed to the youth to immediately report any drug sales to the police, warning that the management of such establishments would be held accountable.

"The management of any place where such drugs are sold will be held responsible. Drugs ruin the lives of youth. Taking them is like consuming poison every day, and no one should ever touch that poison," Bommai said.

The celebration, which follows the nationwide observance of the Prime Minister's birthday on September 17, is part of a series of programmes being organised, including blood donation camps, health camps, and sports events.

Bommai announced plans to organise a "Swadeshi Fair" and a "Namo MPs' Sports Meet" in November.

The former Chief Minister highlighted PM Modi's focus on the youth, citing the "Start-Up initiative" and sports programmes like 'Khelo India' and 'Fit India.'

"Modi's politics is people's politics that involves the people," Bommai said, adding that the Prime Minister's efforts have involved the youth in all his programmes to help them live with success and high principles.

"The youth must be instilled with patriotism and awareness. The Prime Minister wants young people to lead successful lives guided by the highest principles, which is why he has included youth in all his programs," Bommai said.

He also noted that the Prime Minister's economic policies have lifted 25 crore people out of poverty, calling it a "world record."

The MP praised the Haveri youth for their active participation, confirming that the birthday is being observed in a purposeful way and shows the people's "love and admiration" for the national leader.

"The Prime Minister is an inspiration and among the most successful leaders of the country. His 75th birthday is being celebrated in a meaningful way, with people from all walks of life, particularly the youth, taking part. This demonstrates the nation's respect and admiration for Modi, who has become a guiding inspiration," Bommai said.

In a veiled attack on the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Bommai said that there are some who speak in ways that try to divide the country, and when they go abroad, they undermine the country's democracy.

"This is why our youth must stay alert. India provides opportunities in education, employment, and many other areas, but these can be realized only if the nation is safeguarded," he said.

(With inputs from IANS)