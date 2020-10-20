Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation today at 6 pm. The announcement of the address was on PM Modi's Twitter account as well as YouTube. PM Modi has addressed the nation a number of times during the Covid-19 crisis. It is his seventh address to the nation since the coronavirus outbreak.

"Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 pm this evening," he wrote, urging citizens to tune in. Currently, India posted its lowest daily coronavirus caseload in nearly four months, data from the health ministry showed on Tuesday, as new cases maintained a decreasing trend from a peak in September.

Here's what PM Modi said during his speech:

From Janta Curfew to today, Indians have come a long way

Economic activities are also increasing rapidly over time. Most of us are stepping out of our homes every day to fulfil our responsibilities, to speed up life again. This season of festivals is also slowly returning spark and light to the markets

We should not forget that while the lockdown has over, the virus is still here. In the past 7-8 months, India has managed to stabilise due to the efforts of every single Indian. We must not let the situation deteriorate again.

Today the recovery rate in the country is good, the fatality rate is low. India is succeeding in saving the lives of more of its citizens than other countries of the world that have better resources. The growing number of tests has been a major strength in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

In recent times, we have all seen many pictures, videos in which it is clear that many people have stopped taking precautions now. This is not right. If you are careless, leaving your home without a mask, you are putting yourself, your family, your children and the elderly in danger

PM Modi shared an update on vaccine development as well. He said there are several versions of vaccines underworks in India as well and that some of them are at advanced stages. The government is also working towards bringing the vaccine to every Indian as soon as possible.

Remember, no laxity until cure comes.

The country reported 46,790 new infections in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to nearly 7.6 million – the second-highest behind the United States. It also reported 587 deaths, taking the total to 1,15,197.