IANS

External Affairs Minister (EAM), S Jaishankar, on Friday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 79th Independence Day address, in which he declared that 'Operation Sindoor' had "disturbed Pakistan's sleep" and caused such devastation that "new revelations are emerging every day."

Taking to social media platform X, EAM Jaishankar said: "Prime Minister @narendramodi's address on India's 79th Independence Day reflected the resolve and spirit of India. It recalled the success of 'Operation Sindoor', underlining our determination to fight terrorism. It emphasised our commitment to Atmanirbharta and reforms in governance and policy to usher in a new era of growth, progress, and prosperity. It was an invocation to our Youth, Innovators, Nari Shakti, and Businesses to become partners in building a Samridh and Viksit Bharat."

Earlier in the day, EAM Jaishankar also extended his wishes to the nation and said, "Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on Independence Day. Jai Hind! Jai Bharat."

During his Red Fort address, Prime Minister Modi reiterated India's zero-tolerance approach to terrorism and issued a stern warning against Nuclear blackmail.

"India will no longer tolerate Nuclear blackmail. If the enemy dares to commit any more misadventure, the Indian Armed Forces will give them a befitting reply. India has decided that blood and water will not flow together," he said.

He described this Independence Day as one of "special significance," noting the pride in saluting the soldiers who executed 'Operation Sindoor'.

"Our brave, valiant soldiers have given the enemies a punishment beyond their imagination. The Armed Forces were given a free hand to decide strategy, targets, and timing — and the results were remarkable," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister added that the operation set a precedent unseen in decades.

"They attacked hundreds of kilometres inside enemy territory and turned terrorist headquarters to dust," he stated.

"Pakistan's sleep is still disturbed. The devastation in Pakistan has been so massive that new revelations are emerging every day, and new information is coming to light," he said.

"I am proud that today, I got the opportunity to salute the brave soldiers of 'Operation Sindoor' from the Red Fort. Our brave soldiers gave the enemies a fitting reply, beyond their imagination. Every Indian was angered by the horrors perpetrated by terrorists in Pahalgam and 'Operation Sindoor' is the expression of that very anger," the PM said.

(With inputs from IANS)