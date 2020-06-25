Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the 'Atmanirbhar UP Rojgar Abhiyan' on Friday to provide employment to migrant workers and others who lost their jobs during Covid-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister will launch the scheme at 11 a.m. through video link in the presence of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The scheme, it's learnt, is likely to provide one crore jobs in one go.

It will be the first time that the Prime Minister will be participating in a state-level event since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out. The step is being taken in view of the adverse impact of Covid-19 on the workforce, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Atmanirbhar UP Rojgar Abhiyan

The Atmanirbhar UP Rojgar Abhiyan is focused on providing jobs, promoting local entrepreneurship and creating partnerships with industrial associations and other organizations to create employment opportunities.

It's in addition to the Centre's schemes being run under the Atmanirbhar Bharat programme to stimulate various sectors. To generate jobs with thrust on creating infrastructure in backward areas, the government has also launched the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan on June 20.

The step was being taken as a large number of migrant workers returned to several states, the PMO said in a statement. The challenge of containing Covid-19 was compounded by the need to provide basic amenities and means of livelihood to migrants and rural workers, it added.

In UP, nearly 30 lakh migrant workers returned and 31 districts have more than 25,000 returnee workers. Various UP Ministers will also participate in the virtual launch of the scheme. While villages across all districts will join the event through the Common Service Centres and Krishi Vigyan Kendras, the Prime Minister will interact with villagers from six districts.