Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning arrived in Indore to attend 'Ashara Mubaraka', the commemoration of the death anniversary of Imam Husain.

'Ashara Mubaraka' is observed at the beginning of the Islamic year. The period is dedicated to the remembrance of Prophet Mohammed's grandson Imam Husain.

The Prime Minister, who was received at the Indore airport by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, is also scheduled to meet the 53rd religious head of Dawoodi Bohra community Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, whose sermon Prime minister Modi will attend.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan tweeted "The contribution of the Dawoodi Bohra community in the development of the country and Madhya Pradesh has been outstanding. They have played a significant role in making Indore the cleanest city in India and have actively participated in #NarmadaSevaYatra"

This is the first meeting between the Prime Minister and the Dawoodi Bohra spiritual leader

Dawoodi Bohra is a minuscule community within the Shia sect of Islam.