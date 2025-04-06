PM Modi visits Jaya Shri Mahabodhi Temple in Sri Lanka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, visited the Jaya Shri Mahabodhi Temple in Anuradhapura to seek blessings.

The chief priest of the temple tied a 'Raksha Sutra' (protective thread) on Prime Minister Modi's hand as he sought blessings at the temple.

This temple holds immense spiritual and civilisational significance for India and Sri Lanka. The temple is home to a Bodhi tree believed to have been grown from a sapling brought from India by Theri Sanghamitta, daughter of Emperor Ashoka.

Highlighting the importance of the visit on Saturday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, "On April 6, President Dissanayake and the Prime Minister will travel together to the historic city of Anuradhapura. They will pay their respects at the Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi temple, which holds a special significance in the India-Sri Lanka Civilisational Partnership. The sapling brought by Theri Sanghamitta from India was planted in the precincts of this temple."

PM Modi arrived in the historic city of Anuradhapura earlier in the day, where he received a Guard of Honour from the Sri Lankan Air Force.

Upon his arrival in the historic city, PM Modi was warmly received by President Dissanayake. Sharing a moment from the visit on X, the Prime Minister posted, "In Anuradhapura with my friend, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake."

The two leaders will also jointly inaugurate the upgraded railway track of the Maho-Omanthai line and the newly constructed signalling system for the Maho-Anuradhapura railway segment.

Both projects have been developed with Indian assistance, further deepening the robust infrastructure partnership between the two nations.

The upgraded railway projects have been executed by IRCON International Limited, a Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Railways, Government of India.

On Saturday, PM Modi and President Dissanayake held comprehensive discussions aimed at further strengthening bilateral relations.

Prime Minister Modi was also conferred the prestigious Sri Lanka Mitra Vibhushan, one of the country's highest civilian honours, underscoring the enduring friendship and deep-rooted historical ties between India and Sri Lanka.

The day also saw the signing and exchange of several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) across multiple sectors, with both leaders jointly unveiling key India-supported initiatives.

