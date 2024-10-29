Union Minister Rajeev Ranjan Singh, also known as Lalan Singh claimed on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual distributed appointment letters to 51,000 youth across the country.

He said that among these, 217 appointees hail from Bihar.

Singh emphasised a broad approach to employment generation beyond traditional government jobs, advocating for the creation of diverse job opportunities.

"Employment is not just limited to government jobs but encompasses the development of opportunities across sectors to maximise employment," Singh stated.

He highlighted sectors like startups, MSMEs, and infrastructure development as key areas for job creation.

Singh also spoke about government initiatives to equip youth with job-ready skills through Kaushal Vikas Centres (Skill Development Centers).

These centres are designed to help young people gain skills that can secure employment both domestically and internationally.

At the job fair in Patna, Lalan Singh shared Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of empowering youth to drive India toward becoming an Atmanirbhar (self-reliant) and developed nation.

Singh highlighted that PM Modi's initiatives aim to channel the potential of India's youth into meaningful employment across diverse sectors.

He praised both PM Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for prioritising action over rhetoric, emphasizing that Bihar's "double-engine government" has delivered significant employment opportunities.

"The Bihar government's recent recruitment of 2.25 lakh teachers and additional hiring in the police force are examples of this commitment," Singh said.

Singh also criticised Bihar Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, challenging him to disclose job creation numbers from the tenure of his parents, former Chief Ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi.

"I urge people to compare job creation under Lalu-Rabri's 15-year rule with the job given during Nitish Kumar's 20-year administration," Singh said while suggesting that Nitish's leadership had brought substantial employment advancements for Bihar.

(With inputs from IANS)