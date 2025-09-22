Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on citizens to support locally-made products over foreign goods in an effort to promote self-reliance, amidst escalating trade tensions with the United States.

In a public address on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi emphasized the importance of using "Swadeshi" products, or goods made in India, rather than relying on foreign imports. This move comes after the U.S. imposed a 50% tariff on Indian goods, prompting Modi to advocate for a more self-sufficient approach in consumer choices.

PM Modi's call to action has led to campaigns urging citizens to boycott popular American brands such as McDonald's, Pepsi, and Apple, highlighting the growing support for domestic products in India. The Prime Minister emphasized the need to prioritize Indian-made goods in daily consumption, aligning with the upcoming implementation of widespread consumer tax cuts.

With a population of 1.4 billion, India serves as a significant market for American consumer goods, typically purchased through online retailers like Amazon. PM Modi's directive extends to shopkeepers as well, encouraging them to focus on selling products made within the country to drive economic growth.

Notably, several companies have ramped up the promotion of locally-manufactured goods in response to PM Modi's appeal for an increased emphasis on domestic products. The move towards supporting Indian-made items reflects a broader sentiment of national pride and economic development.

Looking ahead, India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is set to visit Washington for trade discussions, signaling ongoing efforts to address strained relations between the two countries. The focus on encouraging local industries and reducing dependency on foreign imports underscores India's commitment to fostering a more self-reliant economy in the face of global trade challenges.

Prime Minister Modi's push for embracing domestically-produced goods serves as a strategic response to current trade tensions, emphasizing the importance of supporting indigenous industries and stimulating economic growth within India.