Remembering Jesus Christ and his sacrifice for the world on Good Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that we should remember Lord Christ and his commitment to truth, service, and justice on this day.

"Lord Christ devoted his life to serving others. His courage and righteousness stand out and so does his sense of justice," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

Jesus has devoted his life to serve others and we must always remember him, says the post.

Good Friday, the Friday before Easter is celebrated worldwide by Christians as the day to commemorate Jesus Christ's passion, crucifixion and death, as told in the Holy Bible. It's the day after the Maundy Thursday.

Good Friday 2020: Everything you need to know about this day

Observed for the commemoration of the Crucifixion of Jesus, it's a day of sorrow, penance, and fasting a characteristic that finds expression in the German word Karfreitag ("Sorrowful Friday").

What is Good Friday?

The most important events in Christianity are the death and later resurrection of Jesus Christ, the Son of God, whose life and teachings are the foundation of Christianity.

Christ was betrayed by Judas and sentenced to death. Christians believe Jesus was crucified on this day of Good Friday and rose again three days later - which is marked as Easter. The three days are known as the Easter Triduum.

Albeit being a day for mourning Christ's death, the day is known as 'Good' Friday. The word ''good'' in the Good Friday stands for pious or holy. Undoubtedly most Christians perceive the day as "good" because the message of Easter is of Christ's victory over sin, death, and the devil.

How is the day celebrated?

To mark Good Friday, people keep fasts, often a month-long, and pray to the Lord. Church services are organised around noon or midday to 3 PM. To observe this day, all the decorations from the statues are removed. The priests are dressed in black robes.