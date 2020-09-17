The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) kicked off its week-long 'Seva Saptah' to mark the 70th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17.

The idea behind the 'Sewa Saptah' is to re-dedicate ourselves to the people with an unflinching commitment towards the poor and the downtrodden. This has been the focus area of the Prime Minister and his government.

For the week-long celebrations that will culminate on September 20, the party has sent a circular to all its state unit chiefs, suggesting activities that could be taken up as part of the week-long campaign.