Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday embarked on a three-day official visit to Russia and Austria. In the first leg of his visit, PM Modi will be in Moscow for the 22nd Annual Summit between India and Russia and before departing he said he was looking forward to meeting President Vladimir Putin.

Posting on his X handle, PM Modi said, "Over the next three days, will be in Russia and Austria. These visits will be a wonderful opportunity to deepen ties with these nations, with whom India has time-tested friendship. I also look forward to interacting with the Indian community living in these countries."

In his departure statement, the PM said, "The Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia has advanced over the past ten years, including in the areas of energy, security, trade, investment, health, education, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchanges."

"I look forward to reviewing all aspects of bilateral cooperation with my friend President Vladimir Putin and sharing perspectives on various regional and global issues. We seek to play a supportive role for a peaceful and stable region. The visit will also provide me an opportunity to meet the vibrant Indian community in Russia," the PM added.

Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive in Moscow late afternoon. President Putin will host a private dinner for PM Modi on Monday night. On Tuesday, PM Modi's interactions would include an interface with the Indian community in Russia. As part of programming elements, the PM will also lay a wreath at the tomb of the unknown soldier in the Kremlin. And thereafter, he will visit the Rosatom Pavilion at the exhibition venue in Moscow.

These engagements will be followed by a restricted-level talk between the two leaders, which will then be followed by delegation-level talks led by PM Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Prime Minister will depart Moscow for Vienna on Tuesday afternoon.

In Austria, PM Modi will meet President Alexander Van der Bellen and Chancellor Karl Nehammer. "Austria is our steadfast and reliable partner and we share the ideals of democracy and pluralism. This is the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister in over 40 years. I look forward to my discussions to take our partnership to even greater heights in new and emerging areas of innovation, technology and sustainable development among others," the PM said.

"Together with the Austrian Chancellor, I look forward to exchanging views with business leaders from both sides to explore mutually beneficial trade and investment opportunities. I will also be interacting with the Indian community in Austria which is well regarded for their professionalism and conduct," the PM added.

With inputs from IANS