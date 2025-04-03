PM Modi thanks Indian diaspora in Thailand, calls Thai Ramayana 'enriching experience'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed gratitude to the Indian diaspora in Thailand for their "warm welcome" and described watching Ramakien, the Thai adaptation of the Ramayana, as an "enriching experience."

Soon after his arrival in Bangkok for the BIMSTEC Summit, PM Modi witnessed a performance of Ramakien, a cultural spectacle that reflects the deep historical and civilisational ties between India and Thailand. Upon reaching his hotel, he was greeted with a vibrant Garba performance, a folk dance from his home state of Gujarat.

Large crowds of the Indian diaspora, dressed in traditional attire, gathered to welcome him, including members from the Sikh, Garhwali, and Gujarati communities.

Taking to X, PM Modi posted, "Grateful for the warm welcome by the Indian community in Bangkok. India and Thailand share a deep-rooted cultural bond that continues to flourish through our people. Heartening to see this connection reflected so strongly here."

The Prime Minister also lauded the Ramakien performance, calling it "a cultural connect like no other!"

"Witnessed a captivating performance of the Thai Ramayana, Ramakien. It was a truly enriching experience that beautifully showcased the shared cultural and civilisational ties between India and Thailand," he wrote on X.

"The Ramayana truly continues to connect hearts and traditions across so many parts of Asia," he added.

PM Modi was welcomed at the Bangkok airport by Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit and other senior officials. The Indian diaspora cheered his arrival with chants of "Modi Modi" and "Vande Mataram," underscoring the strong people-to-people ties between the two nations.

The Prime Minister is in Thailand to attend the 6th BIMSTEC Summit, where he will engage with regional leaders on Thursday and Friday on key areas of cooperation between the Bay of Bengal countries. He is also scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to further strengthen India-Thailand relations.

India plays a crucial role in the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), acting as a key driver of regional integration. PM Modi's presence at the summit is expected to further enhance India's leadership within the framework, reinforcing its commitment to regional progress.

BIMSTEC is a regional grouping of seven member states -- five from South Asia (Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, and Sri Lanka) and two from Southeast Asia (Myanmar and Thailand). It serves as an essential link between the two regions, with India being its largest and most influential member, actively shaping the group's agenda and fostering collaboration.

Following his engagements in Thailand, PM Modi will travel to Sri Lanka for the second leg of his tour.

