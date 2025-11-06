PM Modi targets Mahagathbandhan, calls 1990-2005 zero development era

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) while addressing a rally in Araria, and released a "report card", saying that during 15 years of misrule from 1990 to 2005, Bihar saw zero development.

"In the name of governance, you were only looted. How many expressways were built in those 15 years? Zero. How many bridges over the Kosi? Zero. How many tourist circuits? Zero. How many sports complexes? Zero. How many medical colleges? Zero," PM Modi said.

He added that not a single IIT or IIM was established during that period, alleging that the future of an entire generation was damaged.

Calling the 1990s a phase of guns, cruelty, bitterness, corruption and misgovernance, the Prime Minister said the Grand Alliance had turned this into the identity of Bihar.

PM Modi also claimed that the internal conflict between Congress and the RJD has now come out in the open.

"Congress has fielded its deputy chief ministerial candidate against the RJD. He is saying Dalits, Mahadalits and EBCs suffered the most. This is just the beginning -- after the results, Congress and RJD will tear each other apart," he said.

He also said his accountability lies with the people. "Those who ruled then called themselves benefactors and emperors. But I am Modi — my benefactors are you, the people. You are my master, you are my remote control," he said.

Continuing his attack on the Grand Alliance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, under the NDA, worked hard to pull Bihar out of the era of misrule.

He claimed development accelerated after the formation of the double-engine government in 2014.

"After the formation of the double-engine government, the pace of development in Bihar has picked up. IIT Patna, IIM Bodh Gaya, AIIMS Patna, the upcoming AIIMS in Darbhanga, a National Law University, an IIIT in Bhagalpur and four Central Universities -- all these became a reality in Bihar," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also alleged that infiltrators were a major threat to the country.

"The NDA government is sincerely identifying infiltrators and expelling them. But the RJD and Congress protect them. They spread lies, conduct rallies and mislead people. They have no concern for the country's security or faith," he alleged.

PM Modi also claimed a Congress leader insulted Chhath by calling it "drama".

"This is an insult to Chhath Maiya. Our mothers and sisters observe this fast without even drinking water. The RJD remains silent when such things are said. I believe Bihar's women will never allow the return of jungle raj," he said.

Referring to the ongoing first-phase polling, the Prime Minister said enthusiasm on the ground reflects support for the ruling alliance.

"Only one voice is coming from across Bihar -- once again NDA. Behind this sentiment are the dreams of the youth and the resolve of the mothers and sisters. Long queues are visible since morning; women and youth are voting in large numbers. I congratulate all voters," PM Modi said.

