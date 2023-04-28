The upcoming elections in Karnataka are receiving greater attention on a national level. The BJP continues to place a lot of faith in PM Modi to change the course of the election, frequently invoking the Prime Minister during the campaign. "Narendra Modi has given a message to workers to organize the party from the booth level and to achieve victory at the booth level," said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday.

The CM claimed that after attending PM Modi's interactive session with party workers on Thursday, Modi had a lengthy conversation with them and shared several ideas, including organizing at the booth level and winning at the booth level. The state's development is a priority for the double-engine government. During his leadership, many fields of development received significant momentum. The PM has provided direction on numerous subjects.

He claimed that the party will present the PM's views to the voters and that they are certain of winning an overwhelming majority in the Assembly elections scheduled for May 10.

According to Bommai, the election scenario would shift in the upcoming two to three days, fulfilling KPCC President D K Shivakumar's wish. Which party will receive 150 seats will be decided by the voters. "We are hopeful that the public will support us in the upcoming Assembly elections" CM further added.

Kharge's mind is poisonous': CM Bommai slams Cong chief

The Chief Minister continued his day by responding to the controversial comments made by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge about Prime Minister Narendra Modi being a "venomous snake." Basavaraj Bommai, the chief minister, replied on Thursday by saying the Congress cannot challenge PM Modi politically.

"Kharge's mind contains a poison. It has prejudices towards Prime Minister Modi and the BJP. The Karnataka CM said, "The people would teach them a lesson. This kind of thinking comes from desperation since they cannot oppose him politically and they can see that their ship is sinking.

Kharge criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day and compared him to a poisonous snake. During the assembly campaigns in Gadag, Mr Kharge claimed that PM Modi had destroyed the nation.

Many BJP leaders condemned Kharge at the same time and said that his criticism of PM Modi was motivated by desperation. "This will be a turning point in the Karnataka elections. People here do not accept crass personal comments against anyone, let alone our most loved PM. Just wait and watch how the last nail on the Congress coffin will be hammered on May 10th" tweeted Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya.

Later, Kharge subsequently dropped his controversial remark against the Prime Minister. "I didn't intend that for PM Modi; what I meant was that the BJP's perspective is 'like a snake'. The Congress president stated, "I never said this personally for PM Modi; rather, I said that their philosophy is like a snake, and if you try to approach it, your death is certain.