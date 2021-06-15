Below is the full text of PM Narendra Modi's speech at the UN on Monday.

Excellency, President of the General Assembly,

Excellencies, Ladies and Gentlemen,

Namaste 1. I thank the President of General Assembly, for organising this High-Level Dialogue. 2. Land is the fundamental building block for supporting all lives and livelihoods and all of us understand that the web of life functions as an interconnected system. 3. Sadly Land degradation affects over two-thirds of the world today. If left unchecked it will erode the very foundations of our societies, economies, food security, health, safety and quality of life. 4. Therefore we have to reduce the tremendous pressure on land and its resources. Clearly a lot of work lies ahead of us. But we can do it. We can do it together.

Mr. President, 6. In India we have always given importance to land and considered the sacred Earth as our mother. India has taken the lead to highlight land degradation issues at international forums. The Delhi Declaration of 2019 called for better access and stewardship over land, and emphasised gender-sensitive transformative projects. 7. In India, over the last 10 years, around 3 million hectares of forest cover has been added. This has enhanced the combined forest cover to almost one fourth of the country's total area. We are on track to achieve our national commitment of Land Degradation Neutrality. We are also working towards restoring 26 million hectares of degraded land by 2030. This would contribute to India's commitment to achieve an additional carbon sink of 2.5 to 3 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent. 8. We believe that restoration of land will start a virtuous cycle of good soil health, increased land productivity, food security and improved livelihoods. In many parts of India we have taken up some novel approaches, to give you just one example the Banni region in Rann of Kutch in Gujarat suffers from highly degraded land and receives very little rainfall. In that region land restoration is done by developing grasslands which helps in achieving land degradation neutrality. It also supports pastoral activities and livelihood by promoting animal husbandry. 9. In the same spirit we need to devise effective strategies for land restoration while promoting indigenous techniques.