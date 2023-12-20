Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his "great pain over the abject theatrics" displayed by certain Members of Parliament inside the Parliament building in an open discussion. The Prime Minister, who has endured taunts for the past twenty years, voiced concern about the Vice President of India's treatment, calling it "unfortunate" for an office established by the Constitution.

Prime Minister Modi expressed empathy for Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's situation during their phone conversation, stating, "I have been at the receiving end of such insults for twenty years." He continued by stressing how unfortunate the occurrence was and how the Parliament's sanctity served as the setting for such actions.

"The fact that it could happen to a Constitutional office like the Vice President of India, and that too in the Parliament, was unfortunate," said the Prime Minister.

Assuring the Prime Minister that "the antics of a few won't prevent me from performing my duty and upholding the principles enshrined in our Constitution," Vice President Dhankhar responded with resiliency. The vice president refused to be intimidated by the taunts, reaffirming his dedication to constitutional principles with the resolute words, "No insult will change my path."

The Prime Minister's criticism of disruptive behavior in the legislative context is emphasized by this exchange, which also highlights the importance of showing respect for constitutional offices. The Vice President's steadfast devotion to duty in the face of difficulty indicates a determination to preserve democratic values in spite of the challenges faced by disruptive elements.