Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged people to choose Uttarakhand for official seminars, destination weddings, and yoga retreats, inviting them to be part of the state's evolving winter tourism journey.

During his visit to Harsil Valley, PM Modi, while addressing a public gathering, emphasised the need to promote year-round tourism in Uttarakhand to boost the state's economy, asserting that "no season should be off-season."

He encouraged corporate employees to visit Uttarakhand and integrate winter tourism into their business activities and said, "If meetings, conferences, or exhibitions need to be held, there can be no better place than Devbhoomi in winter."

"I urge corporate leaders to explore the MICE sector here and organise major seminars in Uttarakhand. Visitors can also rejuvenate through yoga and Ayurveda. Universities, private schools, and colleges should consider Uttarakhand for students' winter trips," he said.

Labelling Uttarakhand as an ideal destination for weddings, he highlighted the state's potential in India's growing wedding economy.

"We have a wedding industry worth thousands of crores. Weddings involve significant spending, making them a crucial part of our economy. You may remember that I urged people to choose 'Wed in India' instead of going abroad. Why go elsewhere when we have everything here? Spend your money in India! And what could be better than Uttarakhand? I encourage people to prioritise Uttarakhand for winter weddings," he added.

The Prime Minister also called on the Indian film industry to consider Uttarakhand as a preferred shooting location, stating, "Uttarakhand has been awarded the Most Film-Friendly State. With modern facilities developing rapidly, the state can become a top destination for film shoots, especially during winters."

Highlighting the global popularity of winter tourism, he urged stakeholders in Uttarakhand's tourism sector, including hotels and resorts, to study international best practices.

"We can learn a lot from other countries to promote winter tourism. I encourage the Uttarakhand government to actively implement insights from global case studies. We must promote our local traditions, music, dance, and cuisine. There are many hot springs here, not just in Badrinath but across the state. These locations can be developed into wellness spa destinations," he said.

PM Modi suggested hosting winter yoga retreats in Uttarakhand's serene and snowy landscapes. "I urge revered saints, heads of monasteries and temples, and yoga practitioners to hold at least one yoga camp in Uttarakhand during winter for their disciples," he added.

To boost the digital promotion of winter tourism, he proposed a nationwide competition for content creators. "The Uttarakhand government should organise a major contest where influencers and filmmakers create five-minute films showcasing winter tourism. The best entries should be rewarded. This will generate massive publicity and introduce new destinations to the world," he said.

Detailing ongoing tourism infrastructure projects, he mentioned, "There is a strong focus on developing eco-log huts, convention centres, helipads, and better facilities in the mountains. We are redeveloping tourism projects in Timmarsain Mahadev, Mana village, and Jadhang village. Many may not know that when China attacked India in 1962, these villages were evacuated. While people have forgotten, we cannot. We are working on rehabilitating these villages and transforming them into major tourist destinations."

PM Modi highlighted the surge in pilgrim footfall to Char Dham over the past decade. "Before 2014, around 18 lakh people visited Char Dham annually. Now, this number has risen to 50 lakh," he stated.

The Prime Minister also extended his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the recent tragic incident in Mana.

Recalling his deep connection with the state, PM Modi said, "Because of Maa Ganga's blessings, I got the opportunity to serve Uttarakhand. I believe it was her blessings that led me to Kashi, where I now serve as a parliamentarian. I have always felt that Maa Ganga has adopted me, and today, I am honoured to visit her maternal home, Mukhwa."

The Prime Minister also reminisced about his bond with the people of Uttarakhand, especially the 'didi-bhuli' (sister) who affectionately sent him local produce.

Reflecting on his last visit to Kedarnath, he reaffirmed his vision for the state. "I had said that this decade belongs to Uttarakhand. Though those words were mine, I believe it was Baba Kedar who empowered me to say them. And today, with his blessings, those words are becoming a reality," he said.

PM Modi emphasised the significance of winter tourism in achieving economic empowerment for the state.

"Tourism in Uttarakhand has been seasonal, with a peak during March to June. But after that, the number of visitors drops, leading to economic challenges. It is crucial to ensure that no season is an off-season. Tourism should be active throughout the year," he said.

Highlighting the state's potential, he stressed that winter is the most special time to experience "Devboomi" Uttarakhand's true essence.

"Winter tourism here offers thrilling activities like trekking and skiing, which are truly exhilarating experiences. Additionally, many pilgrimage sites hold special rituals during this season. Even in the villages, one can witness religious ceremonies that are deeply rooted in our ancient traditions," he said.

"When in winter, there is fog in most parts of the nation, then in these mountains, there is bright sunlight. This can be a special event and in Gharwali, one can say 'Gham taapo pariyatan' (sun-bathe tourism)," he added.

He praised the Uttarakhand government's vision for 365-day tourism, stating that it will offer visitors diverse and enriching experiences.

"Our double-engine government is committed to making Uttarakhand a developed state. From the Char Dham All-Weather Road to modern expressways, railway expansion, air travel, and helicopter services, Uttarakhand has seen rapid development over the past decade," he said.

The Prime Minister also mentioned the Kedarnath and Hemkund ropeway projects, which will significantly benefit the elderly, women, and children, making religious travel more accessible.

