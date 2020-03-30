Several people are facing problems for keeping up with their daily workout routines amid the 21-day lockdown due to all gyms, sports activity areas etc being shut down. In a bid to encourage people to stay fit during the lockdown period, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday shared yoga videos to showcase his fitness routine.

Some had asked PM Modi during Mann Ki Baat program that how do you keep fit during this time. Hence, he thought of sharing these Yoga videos, says a Tweet coming in from PM Modi.

The PM wrote, "I hope you also begin practising Yoga regularly."

During yesterday’s #MannKiBaat, someone asked me about my fitness routine during this time. Hence, thought of sharing these Yoga videos. I hope you also begin practising Yoga regularly. https://t.co/Ptzxb7R8dN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 30, 2020

Yoga with Modi

Responding to a question in his monthly radio address the Prime Minister had said he would post the "Yoga with Modi" videos and so he did, which is being lauded by many across regions.

He further said that everyone needs to however remember that the PM is not a fitness expert but a practitioner of yoga to maintain fitness.

While talking to people, PM Modi added that as regards to fitness, it will be quite a lengthy topic, so he will upload some videos on it on the social media for everyone to see and follow if people wish to.

"You can surely see those videos on NamoApp," he said. He was addressing the 63rd edition of his monthly radio programme. He also advised people to practice Yoga during the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Adding further he said, "Some yoga asanas have greatly benefitted me. It is possible that some of these tips might help you too during the lockdown."

PM Modi also said that for making the videos easy to understand, these are available in different languages. "Yoga videos are available in different languages. Do have a look. Happy Yoga practising," he said.

The PM had shared some yoga videos in the run-up to International Yoga Day in June last year for encouraging people to practice yoga.

While concluding his remarks, he stated that some people might be feeling that by following the lockdown; they are helping others stay safe but it is actually for the safety of every individual and their families. "For the next many days, you have to continue displaying this patience; abide by the Lakshman Rekha," he added.