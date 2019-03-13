Prime Minister Narendra Modi has requested Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan, Mohanlal and Nagarjuna and other influential celebs to create voter awareness for Lok Sabha elections.

Elections are the beauty of democracy, where every individual will get a chance to choose his favourite leader through his vote. But unfortunately, many voters use the holiday for picnic and stay away from exercising their power on this important day. This leads to a poor percentage of voting.

PM Modi took to his Twitter account to request all the influential people to create awareness about the importance of voting. He started with political leaders like Rahul Gandhi and mentioned all party leaders, who are active on Twitter. He appealed to entrepreneurs, sports personalities, journalists and media Mughals to motivate people to vote in large numbers

Addressing southern superstars Mohanlal and Nagarjuna, PM Modi tweeted, "Dear @Mohanlal and @iamnagarjuna, Your performances have entertained millions over the years and you have also won many awards. I request you to create greater voter awareness and urge people to vote in large numbers. The award here is, a vibrant democracy."

PM Modi also appealed to a host of Bollywood stars encourage their fans to vote in large numbers. Here are the Twitter posts of the Prime Minister:

My young friends @RanveerOfficial, @Varun_dvn & @vickykaushal09, Many youngsters admire you. It is time to tell them: Apna Time Aa Gaya Hai and that it is time to turn up with high Josh to a voting centre near you.

‏Requesting @deepikapadukone, @aliaa08 and @AnushkaSharma to urge people to vote in large numbers for the coming elections. As renowned film personalities whose work is admired my many, I am sure their message will have a positive impact on our citizens.

When @mangeshkarlata Didi, @sachin_rt and @arrahman say something, the nation takes note! I humbly request these remarkable personalities to inspire more citizens to come out and vote in the 2019 elections. A vote is a great way to make the people's voice heard.

Dear @BajrangPunia, @shankar_live and @BajpayeeManoj, Your talent and skill has entertained millions, and made India proud. Your voice is respected widely. Please lend strength to our democracy by increasing voter awareness and inspiring people to vote.

Dear @akshaykumar, @bhumipednekar and @ayushmannk, The power of a vote is immense and we all need to improve awareness on its importance. Thoda Dum Lagaiye aur Voting ko Ek Superhit Katha banaiye.

Voting is not only a right but it's also a duty. Dear @BeingSalmanKhan and @aamir_khan, It is time to inspire and motivate youth in your own Andaz to vote so that we can strengthen Apna Democracy & Apna country.

Urging @SrBachchan, @iamsrk and @karanjohar to creatively ensure high voter awareness and participation in the coming elections. Because...its all about loving your democracy (and strengthening it). :)