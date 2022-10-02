Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary and urged people to purchase khadi and handicraft products as a tribute to him.

"Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on #GandhiJayanti. This Gandhi Jayanti is even more special because India is marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

"May we always live up to Bapu's ideals. I also urge you all to purchase Khadi and handicrafts products as a tribute to Gandhi Ji." "His ideals reverberate globally and his thoughts have provided strength to millions of people," PM Modi wrote in his tweet

President Droupadi Murmu also paid floral tributes to the father of the nation at the Rajghat on his Jayanti on Sunday morning and urged prople to "rededicate themselves to the values of his life.

She said that Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary serves as an occasion for everyone to "rededicate themselves to the values of his life" and urged everyone to follow his footsteps and walk the path of truth and non-violence.

"As we enter the Amrit Kaal, the period before the centenary of Independence, it is heartening to note that the young generation too has been taking inspiration from Gandhiji's works. When the world is going to face more and more complex challenges, his life continues to serve as a lighthouse, helping us negotiate the path amid turbulent waters," she said.

President Murmu also paid tributes to Lal Bahadur Shastri, former Prime Minister of India, at the Vijay Ghat on his birth anniversary.

"Humble tributes to former Prime Minister Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri ji on his birth anniversary. Shastri, who gave the slogan 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan', played a special role in Green Revolution and White Revolution. Shastri ji's simplicity and high ideals are a source of inspiration for all the countrymen even today," the President said.

(With inputs from IANS)