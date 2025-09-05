On September 5, India witnessed a unique convergence of celebrations as the nation marked Milad-un-Nabi, Onam, and Teachers' Day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, and other leaders extended their greetings, emphasizing the values of peace, prosperity, and education.

Prime Minister Modi took to social media platform X to convey his best wishes on Milad-un-Nabi, a day commemorating the birth of Prophet Muhammad. He expressed, "Best wishes on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi. May this sacred day bring with it peace and well-being in our society. May the values of compassion, service, and justice always guide us. Eid Mubarak!" This message underscores the importance of unity and service to humanity, values central to the teachings of Prophet Muhammad.

Wishing everyone a very happy Onam! May this beautiful festival bring renewed joy, good health and abundant prosperity to all. Onam reflects the timeless heritage and rich traditions of Kerala. This festival is a symbol of unity, hope and cultural pride. May this occasion… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2025

In addition to Milad-un-Nabi, the Prime Minister also extended his greetings for Onam, a festival that reflects the rich cultural heritage of Kerala. He wrote, "Very happy Onam wishes to everyone! May this beautiful festival bring joy, good health, and prosperity to all. Onam reminds us of Kerala's traditions and its rich culture."

Onam, celebrated predominantly in Kerala, is a harvest festival that symbolizes prosperity and unity, commemorating the legendary homecoming of King Mahabali. The Prime Minister also took the opportunity to honor the nation's educators on Teachers' Day, which coincides with the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a distinguished scholar and former President of India.

PM Modi praised the dedication of teachers, stating, "The dedication of teachers to nurturing minds is the foundation of a stronger and brighter future. Their commitment and compassion are noteworthy. We also remember the life and thoughts of Dr. S Radhakrishnan, a distinguished scholar and teacher, on his birth anniversary." Teachers' Day is a tribute to educators who play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the nation by instilling values and life skills in students.

Wishing everyone, particularly all hardworking teachers, a very happy #TeachersDay! The dedication of teachers to nurturing minds is the foundation of a stronger and brighter future. Their commitment and compassion are noteworthy. We also remember the life and thoughts of Dr. S.… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2025

President Droupadi Murmu also extended her wishes on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi. She emphasized the message of unity and service to humanity delivered by Prophet Muhammad, stating, "On the sacred occasion of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him)'s birth anniversary, Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all my fellow countrymen, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters. Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) delivered the message of unity and service to humanity."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath joined in the celebrations by extending his greetings for Onam. He expressed his wishes for prosperity and well-being, writing, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the food provider farmer companions and the residents of the state on the sacred festival of Onam, which is a symbol of prosperity, harmony, and cultural festivity! May this sacred festival bring a new dawn of happiness, prosperity, and well-being in everyone's life; this is the prayer."

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also conveyed his wishes for peace, prosperity, and compassion on Eid. In a separate message, he highlighted the significance of Onam, stating, "Onam is a celebration of life, hope, our legendary past and diverse secular traditions. May its spirit of harvest and renewal, and the purity of the Onam Sadhya, inspire togetherness, prosperity, and fraternity for all."

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta shared her Onam greetings, emphasizing the festival's symbolism of food, joy, and prosperity. She wrote, "Heartfelt wishes to all of you on the sacred festival of 'Onam'. Onam is a symbol of food, joy, and prosperity. This festival teaches us that true prosperity lies in love, brotherhood, and equality. Inspired by the memory of King Mahabali and the grace of Lord Vishnu, this festival brings happiness to every home."

The 10-day celebrations of Onam began on August 26 and culminated on September 5 with Thiruvonam, the most important day of the festivities. Onam is a time for families to come together, celebrate their cultural heritage, and enjoy traditional feasts known as Onam Sadhya. In a related event, the UAE Embassy in Delhi hosted a special gathering to commemorate the birth of Prophet Muhammad. The event, attended by politicians, diplomats, business leaders, and religious leaders, highlighted the values of peace, tolerance, and compassion.

UAE Ambassador to India, Abdulnasser Alshaali, stated, "Today, as we celebrate the birth of the Prophet Muhammad, we are reminded of the universal values of peace, kindness, and empathy that he embodied."

The gathering underscored the deep-rooted friendship between the UAE and India and their joint commitment to fostering a world where people of all faiths can coexist harmoniously. In Maharashtra, security measures were heightened for the Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi processions and Ganesh idol immersion.

Nashik Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik announced the deployment of approximately 3,500 security personnel to ensure the safety of the public. He urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities.

The celebrations of Milad-un-Nabi, Onam, and Teachers' Day serve as a reminder of India's rich cultural diversity and the values that bind its people together. These festivals highlight the importance of unity, compassion, and education in building a harmonious and prosperous society. Historically, these festivals have been celebrated with great fervor across the country. Milad-un-Nabi, also known as Eid-e-Milad, is observed by Muslims worldwide to honor the birth of Prophet Muhammad. It is a day of reflection on the Prophet's teachings and a time for community service and charity.

Onam, rooted in Hindu mythology, marks the annual visit of King Mahabali, a benevolent ruler who is believed to visit his people during the festival. The celebrations include traditional dances, music, and elaborate feasts, showcasing the cultural richness of Kerala. Teachers' Day, celebrated on September 5, commemorates the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who served as India's second President. A respected philosopher and teacher, Dr. Radhakrishnan's legacy continues to inspire educators and students alike. The day is an opportunity to acknowledge the invaluable contributions of teachers in shaping the future of the nation.

Related