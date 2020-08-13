Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, August 13, launched the 'Transparent Taxation- Honoring the Honest' platform, which brings into effect faceless assessment of taxpayers, and the Rights' Charter for the taxpayers.

PM Modi said that this will strengthen the efforts of reforming the tax system and will ease tax compliance.

With the 'Transparent Taxation Honouring the Honest' that is aimed at carrying forward the journey of direct tax reforms, the taxpayers would not be harassed and treated with suspicion here on.

Faceless assessment, faceless appeal, taxpayer charter

PM Modi said, "Honest taxpayers play important role in national development. Faceless assessment, faceless appeal and taxpayer charter part of new platform 'Transparent Taxation Honoring the Honest'."

Banking the unbanked, securing the unsecured is our motto, PM Modi added.

Of rights and dignity

The Prime Minister also said that India is among few countries giving such rights and dignity to the taxpayers.

He said that the charter has been introduced with defined rights and responsibilities. From here on, the Income Tax Department cannot doubt anyone without a basis, he said.

PM Modi is of the view that the structural reforms will add a new dimension along with the transparent taxation platform. He also noted that reform should be policy-driven and holistic.

Speaking of the recent measures, he said that nearly 3 lakh cases were resolved under the "Vivaad Se Vishwas" scheme.

He also appealed to the citizens and said that those who are capable of paying taxes but not in the tax net should also voluntarily pay taxes.

The virtual event was also attended by various chambers of commerce, trade associations, chartered accountants' associations and "eminent" taxpayers.