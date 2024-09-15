Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a public rally in Jamshedpur on Sunday, launched a fierce attack on the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and Congress and labelled them as the "enemies" of the state.

"There are three enemies of Jharkhand—JMM, RJD, and Congress—and the sooner people understand this, the better it will be for them. The RJD still seeks revenge against Jharkhand for its separate statehood," he said.

"Congress despises Jharkhand, which is why, for so many years, when they ruled the country from Delhi, they never allowed the Dalit, poor, and backward sections to move forward. They are willing to go to any lengths for their greed and power," he further asserted.

PM Modi accused JMM of building its political base on Adivasi votes while now aligning with those who allegedly threaten the land rights of the state's people.

He expressed concern about the growing problem of illegal immigrants in Jharkhand, particularly in the Santhal and Kolhan regions, which he said has endangered local girls and their families.

"Today, the biggest problem in the state is the intruders. Just two days ago, the Jharkhand High Court passed orders to investigate these activities, but the JMM government refuses to acknowledge that this is a significant issue," he said.

The Prime Minister alleged that the demographics and identity of these regions are changing rapidly due to Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants. Modi claimed that JMM is siding with these immigrants for political gains.

"JMM is standing with the Bangladeshi and Rohingya intruders. Political benefit is their top priority," he added.

He also pointed to the recent controversy surrounding former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren, stating, "Today, poor tribal people in Jharkhand are questioning if Champai Soren wasn't a tribal or if he didn't come from a poor family. The insult to him has deeply hurt every tribal person in Jharkhand."

Shifting his focus to Congress, PM Modi branded the party as the "most corrupt" in the country and took aim at the Gandhi family, labelling them as the "most corrupt family."

He accused JMM of being trained in corruption by what he called the "Congress School of Corruption."

PM Modi emphasised that accountability is key in the upcoming elections, calling for the public to hold corrupt individuals responsible.

"We must hold accountable those corrupt individuals who have looted your money and drained the treasury of Jharkhand. It is our responsibility to account for every penny, and I need your support for this," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also criticised the state government over the deaths of more than 15 candidates during physical tests for recruitment exams. He extended condolences to the families of the deceased and assured them of a thorough investigation once the BJP and NDA come to power.

"I pay my respects to those young lives lost due to recruitment exams in the state, and offer my condolences to their families. I promise that once the BJP and NDA government is in power in Jharkhand, a thorough investigation into these matters will be conducted," he said.

With the elections approaching, PM Modi's address was met with enthusiastic cheers from the crowd as he promised to bring Jharkhand back on track with BJP leadership.

(With inputs from IANS)