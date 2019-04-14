Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a public rally in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir today (April 14), slammed the Congress party for their policies because of which the Kashmiri Pandits had to migrate from the Kashmir Valley. "Due to the policies of Congress, Kashmiri Pandits had to leave their own home. Congress and their friends were so worried about the vote bank that they overlooked the atrocities on Kashmiri Pandits," PM Modi said in Kathua. "The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is committed to settling displaced Kashmir Pandits in Kashmir and work has already started in this direction," Modi assured the Kashmiri Pandits.

Targeting the National Conference for their stand on a separate Prime Minister for Kashmir, PM Modi said he won't allow the two families (NC and PDP) of Jammu and Kashmir to divide India. "Abdullah family and Mufti family destroyed lives of three generations of Jammu and Kashmir. The bright future of Jammu and Kashmir can be ensured only after their departure. They can bring their entire clan into the field, can abuse Modi as much as they want but they won't be able to divide this country," PM Modi said at the rally.

Modi was actually talking about former chief minister of J&K and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah's statement seeking a separate Prime Minister for Kashmir. However, Omar Abdullah had said the demand about Prime Minister and sadr-e-riyasat was nothing new.

Stepping up his attack against Congress's Amarinder Singh, PM Modi slammed him for skipping Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu's event on Saturday (April 13) to pay respects to the victims of Jallianwala Bagh massacre. "He [Amarinder Singh] boycotted the event. Do you know why? Because he was busy in 'bhakti' of 'Congress parivar'. He went to Jallianwala Bagh with naamdar (Congress chief Rahul Gandhi) but didn't find it right to attend an event with Vice-president," PM Modi stated.

PM Modi added, "I have known Captain Amarinder Singh for a long time. I have never raised a question on his patriotism. I can understand the kind of pressure which must have been put on him for such parivar bhakti."

The first phase of general elections in the state of Jammu and Kashmir was held on April 11 in 91 parliamentary constituencies spread across 20 states and Union territories. In J&K, two out of six seats went to polls in Phase 1 of Lok Sabha 2019 elections. Later in the day, the prime minister will head to Uttar Pradesh where he is scheduled to hold two rallies in Aligarh and Moradabad.