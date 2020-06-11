Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday night, June 10 discussed the possibility of expanding bilateral collaboration in health technology, defence and information technology

Prime Modi spoke over the phone with Benjamin Netanyahu. He reiterated his warm congratulations for Prime Minister Netanyahu's recent assumption of office and expressed confidence that the India-Israel partnership would continue to flourish under PM Netanyahu's leadership and guidance.

Other key takeaways

The leaders discussed the potential areas in which India and Israel could expand their cooperation in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, including research and development efforts in the fields of vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics.

They agreed to maintain the ongoing exchanges between expert teams of both countries and also concurred that the fruits of such collaboration should be made available for the wider benefit of humanity. The leaders reviewed other important topics on the bilateral agenda and agreed that the post-COVID world would create further avenues for mutually beneficial partnerships in many areas.

In particular, they assessed tremendous scope for expanding the already robust India-Israel collaboration in areas like health technology, agricultural innovation, defence-cooperation and information technology. Both leaders agreed to remain in regular touch to share assessments and consult each other on the emerging opportunities and challenges in the changing global scenario.