US President Joe Biden has invited 40 heads of state, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to join him for the World Leaders Summit on Climate to be hosted by his administration on April 22-23.

The other leaders including Presidents Xi Jinping of China and Vladimir Putin of Russia, and Prime Ministers Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh and Lotay Tshering of Bhutan have also been invited to the virtual meeting to highlight the urgency of action to combat climate change, the White House said on Friday.

European leaders including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson were invited.

So were Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Full list of world leaders invited by Biden

Prime Minister Gaston Browne, Antigua and Barbuda President Alberto Fernandez, Argentina Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Australia Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh Prime Minister Lotay Tshering, Bhutan President Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Canada President Sebastiån Pifiera, Chile President Xi Jinping, People's Republic of China President Ivån Duque Mårquez, Colombia President Félix Tshisekedi, Democratic Republic of the Congo Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Denmark President Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission President Charles Michel, European Council President Emmanuel Macron, France President Ali Bongo Ondimba, Gabon Chancellor Angela Merkel, Germany Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India President Joko Widodo, Indonesia Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Italy Prime Minister Andrew Holness, Jamaica Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Japan President Uhuru Kenyatta, Kenya President David Kabua, Republic of the Marshall Islands President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador, Mexico Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria Prime Minister Erna Solberg, Norway President Andrzej Duda, Poland President Moon Jae-in, Republic of Korea President Vladimir Putin, The Russian Federation King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Singapore President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa Prime Minister Pedro Sånchez, Spain President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, United Arab Emirates Prime Minister Boris Johnson, United Kingdom President Nguyén Phfi Trong, Vietnam

Leaders Summit on Climate

"The Leaders Summit on Climate will underscore the urgency, and the economic benefits, of stronger climate action. It will be a key milestone on the road to the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) this November in Glasgow," the White House said.

The virtual summit will be live-streamed for people everywhere to watch the proceedings.

Biden has made fighting climate change a pillar of both his foreign and domestic policies and one of his first actions on taking office in January was to have the US rejoin the Paris Climate Change Agreement.

The summit is meant to position Biden, and the US, as the global leader in meeting the climate change challenge and boost his stature.

"By the time of the summit, the US will announce an ambitious 2030 emissions target as its new Nationally Determined Contribution under the Paris Agreement for limiting the damage from climate change, the White House said.

Biden has asked all US government agencies to come up with ways to cut greenhouse emissions and harness green energy.

He appointed former Secretary of State John Kerry to be his international emissary for climate change reflecting the high priority it has on his agenda.

He is reaching out to the leaders of China and Russia, who he has harshly criticised over their human rights record and their international rivalry with the US to work together on the climate agenda despite their differences.

Biden wants countries around the world to take steps to limit emissions to a level that would limit planetary warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius "in order to stave off the worst impacts of climate change", the White House said.

"The President urged leaders to use the Summit as an opportunity to outline how their countries also will contribute to stronger climate ambition."

India under US pressure

India will be under US pressure to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by being shown as the world's third-highest emitter of greenhouse gases after Beijing and Washington.

However, that picture is misleading as on a per capita basis the US emissions were nearly nine times that of India.

An Indian emitted only 1.96 tonnes of greenhouse gases in a year, while an American was responsible for 16.56 tonnes.

For all the posturing and preaching, Biden or the climate change activists in the US are not going to bring down the US per capita emissions anywhere near the Indian level while demanding that India cut down its emissions overall.

India is already promoting green energy to eventually eliminate fossil fuel-generated electricity.

It is reportedly working on a goal of achieving a net-zero emissions by 2050. Net-zero emission is achieved by removing all greenhouse gases that are put out by various means ranging from aforestation to technologies to capture the emissions.

The Climate Summit will be Modi's second multilateral virtual meeting with Biden.

Earlier this month, Biden and Modi were joined by Prime Minister Yoshihide Sugo of Japan and Scott Morrison of Australia at a summit of the Quad.

(With inputs from IANS)