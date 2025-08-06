PM Modi inaugurates state-of-the-art office complex, Kartavya Bhavan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the newly constructed Kartavya Bhavan–03 at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Wednesday.

He also visited an exhibition related to the construction of the Kartavya Bhavan-03, showcasing the building's modern features and highlighting the aspects of the building constructed to ensure environmental sustainability.

Later in the evening, the Prime Minister will address a public gathering at the same venue at approximately 6.30 p.m.

The inauguration of Kartavya Bhavan–03 marks a significant milestone in the ongoing Central Vista redevelopment project.

As the first of several upcoming Common Central Secretariat buildings, the new structure is designed to streamline administrative functioning by consolidating various ministries and departments currently operating from scattered locations across Delhi.

Kartavya Bhavan–03 spans an area of approximately 1.5 lakh square meters, including two basement levels and seven floors (Ground + 6 levels).

कर्तव्य भवन के निर्माण में पर्यावरण संरक्षण का पूरा ध्यान रखा गया है, जिसके लिए हमारा देश संकल्पबद्ध है। आज इसके प्रांगण में एक पौधा लगाने का भी सुअवसर मिला। pic.twitter.com/kc8XsA2pZq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2025

It will house several key government offices, including those of the Ministries of Home Affairs, External Affairs, Rural Development, MSME, DoPT, Petroleum and Natural Gas, and the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA).

The state-of-the-art complex integrates modern infrastructure with cutting-edge technology to support efficient and secure governance.

The new building will exemplify modern governance infrastructure featuring IT-ready and secure workspaces, ID card-based access controls, integrated electronic surveillance, and a centralised command system.

The facility will promote eco-consciousness through zero-discharge waste management, in-house solid waste processing, e-vehicle charging stations, and extensive use of recycled construction material.

Kartavya Bhavan–03 is designed to consume 30 per cent less energy compared to conventional office buildings.

कर्तव्य पथ पर कर्तव्य भवन जन-जन की सेवा के प्रति हमारे अटूट संकल्प और निरंतर प्रयासों का प्रतीक है। यह ना केवल हमारी नीतियों और योजनाओं को लोगों तक तेजी से पहुंचाने में मददगार बनने वाला है, बल्कि इससे देश के विकास को भी एक नई गति मिलेगी। अत्याधुनिक इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर की मिसाल बने इस… pic.twitter.com/0NUVUSOiZd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2025

It includes double-glazed facade windows to regulate indoor temperatures and reduce noise, LED lighting with occupancy sensors, energy-efficient lifts, and a centralised energy management system.

Solar panels installed on the rooftop will generate over 5.34 lakh units of electricity annually.