Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), marking a defining moment in India's aviation and infrastructure landscape. Developed jointly by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) and the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), the world-class airport stands as a key pillar in India's journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047.

Calling it a "glimpse of Viksit Bharat," PM Modi said the project reflects India's growing confidence and capacity to build global-standard infrastructure. "It is built on the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and its shape is like a lotus flower. This new airport will play a pivotal role in enhancing regional and global connectivity," he said.

The Prime Minister noted that with the addition of NMIA, Mumbai joins the ranks of cities with two major international airports, solidifying its place as Asia's premier connectivity hub. "Through this new airport, the farmers of Maharashtra will be able to connect with supermarkets in Europe and the Middle East as well," Modi said, underscoring NMIA's potential to expand trade and agricultural exports.

India's Dual-Airport Future

Developed under a public-private partnership (PPP) between Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), a subsidiary of AAHL, and CIDCO, NMIA will initially handle 20 million passengers per annum (MPPA), expanding to 90 MPPA in later phases—placing it among India's largest passenger-handling airports.

The airport's design, conceptualized by Zaha Hadid Architects, draws inspiration from the lotus—India's national flower—symbolizing purity, progress, and cultural identity. It combines sustainability, cutting-edge technology, and a passenger-first experience, setting a new benchmark for airport infrastructure in the country.

A Multimodal Connectivity Hub

NMIA has been planned as a multimodal transport hub, linked to the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, Mumbai and Navi Mumbai Metro networks, suburban rail lines, and planned waterways. This integrated model will drastically reduce travel times and strengthen cargo and passenger movement across western India's hinterland.

In its initial phases, the airport will operate with a single runway and terminal, expanding over time to four runways and multiple terminals, including a dedicated cargo complex with world-class facilities for perishables and express shipments.

Adani Group on India's Infrastructure Ambition

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said NMIA represents "more than an airport – it is Bharat's new gateway to the world."

"In an era where India ascends among the world's largest economies, we have built more than an airport – we have architected Bharat as a gateway and as one of the world's most indispensable crossroads," Adani said.

Jeet Adani, Director of AAHL, said the airport "unites technology, sustainability, and passenger comfort" while complementing CSMIA and reinforcing Mumbai's position as a global aviation hub.

'Udaan' of the Common Citizen

PM Modi highlighted how initiatives such as UDAN Yojana have made air travel more accessible. "In 2014, when the country gave me the opportunity, I had said that my dream is that even those wearing slippers could travel by air. Our government started working seriously on this mission, and in the last 11 years, airports have been built one after another in the country," he said.

Before 2014, India had only 74 airports. That number has now more than doubled to 160, reflecting a decade of sustained investment in connectivity. The Prime Minister also reiterated the government's goal of transforming India into a global Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) hub by the end of this decade.

Metro Milestone and Modern Mumbai

Alongside NMIA, PM Modi also inaugurated Mumbai Metro Line 3, the city's first fully underground metro system. Calling it a "transformative development," he said it would greatly reduce travel time and improve the ease of living for citizens.

"Projects like the Navi Mumbai Airport, Atal Setu, and Coastal Road represent our vision of a modern, seamless, and sustainable India," he said. "When the poor, middle class, and neo-middle class families are empowered with basic amenities and dignity, the nation's capabilities multiply."

As India moves towards Viksit Bharat 2047, the Navi Mumbai International Airport stands not only as a modern engineering marvel but also as a symbol of a rising India — confident, connected, and future-ready.