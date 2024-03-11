Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 112 National Highway projects spread across the country worth about Rs one lakh crore from here.

The Prime Minister was in Gurugram for the event, where he also inaugurated the Haryana section of the landmark Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram.

Being built for around Rs 9,000 crore, a stretch of the expressway -- 18.9 km -- falls in Gurugram, while 10.1 km is in Delhi. Out of this total stretch, 23 km is elevated and a tunnel of about 4 km is being constructed.

Along with the flyover, an underpass is also being constructed to connect the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway to the Dwarka Expressway in Mahipalpur.

The 18.9 km Gurugram segment of the expressway was completed last year, while the remaining 10 km within Delhi is expected to be completed in a few months.

The elevated eight-lane access-controlled expressway is a first-of-its-kind in the country. It includes a unique 34-metre-wide elevated road supported by single pillars over a stretch of 9 km.

The Dwarka Expressway, also called the Northern Peripheral Road (NPR), or NH 248-BB, is a high-speed, access-controlled highway under construction connecting Delhi with Gurugram. It is the country's first elevated urban expressway.

The expressway is anticipated to reduce travel time between Delhi and Gurugram and promote development in the newly-developed sectors.

The expressway starts from the Shiv Murti on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway and ends near the Kherki Daula toll plaza on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway via Dwarka Sector 21 in Delhi, Gurugram border and Basai.

The expressway will connect key areas such as Pataudi Road, Harsaru, Farrukhnagar, and Sector 88(B), improving connectivity for the Gurugram residents.

The expressway will also link Sectors 83, 84, 88, 99, and 113 in Gurugram with Dwarka Sector 21 and the Indira Gandhi International Airport. It will feature a fully automated tolling system.

The project will also be equipped with an intelligent transportation system (ITS), a toll management system, CCTV cameras, and surveillance mechanisms.

The construction of the Dwarka Expressway is being carried out in four stages covering different segments, from the Shiv Murti in Mahipalpur to Bijwasan (5.9 km), from Bijwasan railway over bridge (ROB) to the Delhi-Haryana border in Gurugram (4.2 km), from Delhi-Haryana border to Basai ROB (10.2 km) in Haryana, and from Basai to the Kherki Daula cloverleaf interchange (8.7 km)

Apart from the Dwarka Expressway, PM Modi also inaugurated various National Highway projects across the country.

Major projects that were inaugurated included the 9.6 km long six lane Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II)- Package 3 from Nangloi Najafgarh Road to Sector 24 Dwarka section in Delhi, three packages of Lucknow Ring Road developed at cost of Rs 4.600 crore in Uttar Pradesh, Anandapuram Pendurthi - Anakapalli section of NH16 developed at a cost of Rs 2,950 crore in the state of Andhra Pradesh, Kiratpur to Nerchowk section of NH-21 (2 packages) worth Rs 3,400 crore in Himachal Pradesh, Dobaspet - Heskote section (two packages) worth Rs 2,750 crore in Karnataka, along with 42 other projects worth Rs 20.500 crore in different states across the country.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for various National Highway projects across the country.

The projects included 14 packages of Bengaluru Kadappa - Vijayawada Expressway worth Rs 14,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh, six packages of Belgaum - Hungund - Raichur Section of NH-748A worth Rs 8,000 crore in Karnataka, three packages of Shamli - Ambala Highway worth Rs 4,900 crore in Haryana, two packages of Amritsar - Bathinda corridor worth Rs 3,800 crore in Punjab, along with 39 other projects worth Rs 32,700 crore in different states across the country.

These projects will significantly contribute towards the growth of National Highway network as well as help in boosting socio-economic growth, enhance job opportunities and promote trade & commerce in regions across the country.

