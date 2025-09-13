PM Modi inaugurates ₹9,000-crore worth of projects in Mizoram

Aizawl became the fourth capital city in the Northeast to be connected by rail apart from Guwahati, Agartala and Itanagar after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the ambitious 51.38-km Bairabi-Sairang railway project. He also laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects worth over Rs 9,000 crore and flagged off three new trains.

The Prime Minister flagged off the three new trains after the inauguration of the Bairabi–Sairang new railway project.

The three trains are Sairang-Anand Vihar (Delhi) Rajdhani Express (weekly), Kolkata-Sairang-Kolkata Express (tri-weekly) and Guwahati-Sairang-Guwahati Express (daily).

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who arrived in Aizawl on Friday, said that the Bairabi-Sairang railway line project was implemented at a cost of Rs 8,070 crore. He said that the project work was very difficult as it features 45 tunnels and 55 major bridges.

Vaishnaw said that the project would bring significant changes in the lives of the people of Mizoram.

Before 2014, the allocation for Railway projects in Northeast was only Rs 2,000 crore which has been increased by five times by the Narendra Modi government, the Union Minister said.

Railway officials said that this enhanced connectivity in Mizoram would improve access to hospitals, universities, and markets, thereby strengthening educational, cultural, and economic ties across the region.

It would also generate employment opportunities, and significantly boost tourism in the region.

In a major boost to road infrastructure, the Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of multiple road projects, including the Aizawl Bypass Road, Thenzawl–Sialsuk Road and Khankawn–Rongura Road.

A Mizoram government official said that the 45 km Aizawl Bypass Road, worth over Rs 500 crore, under the Prime Minister's Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DevINE) scheme would aim to decongest Aizawl city, improve connectivity to Lunglei, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Lengpui Airport, and Sairang Railway Station among others.

It would reduce the travel time from southern districts to Aizawl by around 1.5 hours significantly benefitting the people in the region.

The official said that the Thenzawl–Sialsuk Road under North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme NESIDS (Roads), will benefit many horticulture farmers, dragon fruit growers, paddy cultivators, and ginger processors, while strengthening connectivity with the Aizawl–Thenzawl–Lunglei Highway.

The Khankawn–Rongura Road under NESIDS (Roads) in Serchhip District would provide better access to markets and benefit various horticulture farmers and other people in the region, while supporting the planned Ginger Processing Plant.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of Chhimtuipui River Bridge on the Lawngtlai–Siaha Road. It would provide all-weather connectivity and reduce travel time by two hours.

The bridge would also support cross-border commerce under the Kaladan Multimodal Transit framework. The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of Khelo India Multipurpose Indoor Hall for Sports Development.

The hall at Tuikual will provide modern sports facilities including a multipurpose indoor arena benefitting and nurturing Mizoram's youth for national and international competitions, the official said.

Strengthening the energy infrastructure in the region, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of 30 TMTPA (thousand metric tonnes per annum) LPG Bottling Plant at Mualkhang in Aizawl. It would aim at ensuring a steady and reliable supply of LPG in Mizoram and neighbouring states providing easier access to clean cooking fuel.

According to the official, the LPG Bottling Plant would also create local employment opportunities.

He also inaugurated Residential School at Kawrthah under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) scheme. The school in Mamit aspirational district would provide modern classrooms, hostels, and sports facilities including an artificial football turf.

The official said it would benefit over 10,000 children and youth, laying the foundation for long-term social and educational progress.

Furthering his vision of quality education for all, the Prime Minister also inaugurated Eklavya Model Residential School at Tlangnuam. The school would improve enrollment, reduce dropout rates, and provide holistic education opportunities for tribal youth, he said.

