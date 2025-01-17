Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 'Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025′ on Friday at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

The Expo, the country's largest mobility expo, will be held from January 17-22 across three separate venues -- Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi in Delhi, and India Expo Center and Mart in Greater Noida.

It will host over nine concurrent shows, over 20 conferences and pavilions and feature state sessions to showcase policies and initiatives in the mobility sector.

The theme for Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 is "Beyond Boundaries: Co-creating Future Automotive Value Chain." This vision aims to foster collaboration and innovation across the automotive and mobility sector, emphasizing sustainable and cutting-edge technological advancements.

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 aims to unite the entire mobility value chain under one umbrella, according to a government press release.

It is the leading global mobility show in India. Now in its second year, this global expo is more than just an event, it sets the stage for the future of Mobility.

This year's expo will have a special emphasis on global significance with participation from across the globe as exhibitors and visitors. It is an industry-led and government-supported initiative and is being coordinated by the Engineering Export Promotion Council of India with the joint support of various industry bodies and partner organisations.

Last year while inaugurating the event, PM Modi said, "I am immensely proud of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo for demonstrating India's strength and innovation in the automotive sector."

He also said, "We are dedicating Rs 1 lakh crore to research and innovation in the mobility sector and expanding tax exemptions for startups to foster new opportunities."

The automobile sales in the country surged by a robust 11.6 per cent in 2024 to scale the highest-ever mark of 2.5 crore units compared to the corresponding figure of 2.3 crore units in the previous year, according to wholesale data by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

With this, India remained the world's third-largest car market last year.

The growth has been primarily driven by the two-wheeler segment which grew by 14.5 per cent in 2024 as compared to the previous year, posting sales of 1.95 crore units. In addition, passenger vehicles and three-wheelers posted their highest-ever sales in a calendar year.

In the October-December quarter, passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and three-wheelers posted their highest-ever growth, according to the SIAM data.

(With inputs from IANS)