Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a heartfelt tribute to the legendary poet and writer Subramania Bharati on his birth anniversary. Recognizing Bharati as a visionary poet, writer, thinker, freedom fighter, and social reformer, the Prime Minister acknowledged the profound impact of Bharati's words, which sparked the flames of patriotism and revolution among countless people.

Modi also highlighted Bharati's progressive ideals on equality and women's empowerment, which continue to inspire generations. In a significant announcement, the Prime Minister revealed his plans to release a compendium of Bharati's works at a programme in 7, Lok Kalyan Marg at 1 PM. This initiative was undertaken by Seeni Viswanathan, who received the Prime Minister's compliments for his efforts.

The Prime Minister's homage to Bharati was not limited to words. He took a significant step by releasing the compendium of complete works of the great Tamil poet and freedom fighter. This 23-volume set, compiled and edited by Seeni Viswanathan and published by Alliance Publishers, is a testament to Bharati's contributions to the nation and the Tamil language. It contains details of the editions, explanations, documents, background information, and philosophical presentation of Bharati's writings.

In his address at the release function, the Prime Minister emphasized the power of words in our culture, referring to the concept of 'Shabda Brahma', the infinite power of words. He expressed his government's commitment to taking Bharati's contribution to the people, reflecting the principle of 'kartavya' or duty.

The Prime Minister also shared a personal connection with Bharati, revealing that both of them have a bond with Kashi. Bharati had come to Kashi to attain knowledge and chose to stay back. The Prime Minister, who represents Varanasi (Kashi) in the Lok Sabha, felt a live connection with the great poet.

Bharati's thoughts and intellectual brilliance continue to inspire us even today, the Prime Minister said. He hailed Bharati as a profound thinker dedicated to serving Maa Bharati, emphasizing that a personality like Subramania Bharati comes once in centuries.

