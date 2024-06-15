Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron exchanged views on key global and regional issues besides discussing ways to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries during their meeting on the sidelines of the 50th G7 Summit in Italy's Apulia on Friday.

"The two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen the partnership, including in areas of defence, nuclear, space, education, climate action, digital public infrastructure, critical technologies, connectivity, and culture. They also exchanged views on key global and regional issues," the Indian Ministry of External said Affairs after the meeting.

Calling him a "dear friend", Macron had congratulated PM Modi last week as the BJP-led NDA formed the government for the third consecutive time following the Lok Sabha elections.

"India has concluded the world's largest elections! Congratulations Narendra Modi, my dear friend. Together, we will continue strengthening the strategic partnership that unites India and France," Macron posted on X.

Over the past few years, the India-France partnership has expanded to several new areas under the leadership of both leaders, from the acquisition of Rafale fighter jets to developing helicopter engines together.

Last year, Prime Minister Modi attended the annual Bastille Day Parade in Paris as a 'Guest of Honour' on the French President's invitation as both nations marked the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership.

France also conferred PM Modi with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, the country's highest award.

The Indo-French ties received a major boost earlier this year as Macron was the chief guest for the 75th Republic Day celebrations during his two-day state visit in January.

The French President also visited India during the G-20 Summit held in September last year.

