PM Modi meets Elon Musk in US; Tesla's India plans, spirituality & more discussed

Ahead of Lok Sabha election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a marathon meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his official residence amid speculation of a cabinet reshuffle and expansion.

According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi can reshuffle and expand his cabinet anytime after Sunday.

Modi Shah
Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit ShahIANS

Modi held a marathon meeting with Union Home Amit Shah on Thursday at his official residence- 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, to discuss cabinet reshuffle.

After returning from Chhattisgarh, Amit Shah reached Prime Minister's residence directly for the meeting. During the meeting which lasted for several hours, the two leaders discussed various aspects for giving a new look to the government were discussed in detail in view of the Lok Sabha elections.

