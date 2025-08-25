PM Modi holds delegation-level talks with Fijian PM Rabuka at Hyderabad House

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Fijian counterpart, Sitiveni Rabuka, at the Hyderabad House on Monday and discussed the ways to further deepen the long-standing partnership and close ties between the two nations.

Taking to X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted, "Welcoming an important Global South and FIPIC partner. PM Narendra Modi received PM Sitiveni Rabuka of Fiji at Hyderabad House for delegation-level talks."

The Fijian Prime Minister arrived in New Delhi on Sunday, August 24, marking first visit to India in his current capacity.

He is accompanied by his spouse, Sulueti Rabuka, along with a high-level delegation that includes Health and Medical Services Minister Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu and senior officials.

PM Modi will also host a lunch in Rabuka's honour.

Earlier in the day, the Fijian Prime Minister also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the Rajghat.

In addition to his official engagements, Prime Minister Rabuka is expected to deliver a lecture on 'Ocean of Peace' at the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) in the capital.

The visit comes just weeks after India and Fiji held the 6th round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) in Suva, Fiji, in July 2025.

The consultations provided a comprehensive platform for both nations to review and expand cooperation in key areas, including health, education, capacity building, trade and investment, agriculture, renewable energy, climate change, and cultural exchanges.

The Indian delegation at the FOC was led by Neena Malhotra, Secretary (South), Ministry of External Affairs, while Raijeli Taga, Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, represented the Fijian side.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and maintaining regular high-level political engagements.

In its official statement, the MEA said, "The FOC provided an opportunity to review and discuss the entire gamut of bilateral relations... in order to deepen and diversify the India-Fiji partnership."

The next round of the Foreign Office Consultations is scheduled to be held in New Delhi in 2026, at a mutually convenient time.

Additionally, Rabuka is also scheduled to call on President Droupadi Murmu.

The visit comes close on the heels of President Murmu's trip to Fiji in August 2024, where she addressed the Fijian Parliament and highlighted the "close ties" and "shared values" between the two nations.

According to the MEA, Fijian Prime Minister Rabuka's visit "underscores the long-standing and enduring ties between India and Fiji. It reaffirms the continued commitment of both countries to further strengthen the bilateral relationship across all sectors and deepen our close people-to-people ties."

