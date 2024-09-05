At the invitation of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar 'Ali Saifuddien Sa'adul Khairi Waddien, the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India undertook an Official Visit to Brunei Darussalam during 3 to 4 September 2024. This was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first visit as well as the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Brunei Darussalam.

Upon his arrival in Brunei Darussalam, Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India was welcomed by His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, Crown Prince and Senior Minister in the Prime Minister's Office of Brunei Darussalam. His Majesty held a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister and hosted an Official Lunch for him at the Istana Nurul Iman.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction that the historic visit coincides with the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, and acknowledged that the deep-rooted friendship between Brunei Darussalam and India has strengthened in various areas over the past four decades.

Both leaders acknowledged that Brunei Darussalam and India share historical linkages that date back centuries, facilitated by cultural interactions and trade. The formalisation of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1984 marked the beginning of an enduring partnership.

His Majesty expressed appreciation for the valuable contributions of the Indian community across various professions in the country to its socio-economic and national development.

Reflecting on the excellent progress over the years in bilateral relations, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen, deepen and enhance partnership in all areas of mutual interest.

Both leaders held discussions for enhancing cooperation on a wide range of issues including defence, connectivity, trade and investment, energy including renewables, space, ICT, health and pharmaceuticals, education and capacity building, culture, tourism, youth and people-to-people exchanges, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Both leaders acknowledged the importance of close interaction through the existing bilateral mechanisms and agreed to continue convening regular meetings, exchanges and dialogue on bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual interest, including regular convening of the Foreign Office Consultations and various Joint Working Group meetings.

Both leaders agreed to further expand bilateral trade and economic ties in areas of mutual interest. They further underlined the importance of regular exchanges and dialogue which should be held through key platforms such as the Joint Trade Committee (JTC) as well as other relevant bilateral, regional, and multilateral forums.

Both leaders called for leveraging respective strengths including in technology, finance, manufacturing and processing and to explore complementarities in a mutually beneficial manner.

Both leaders recognised the importance of food security and agreed to enhance cooperation in agriculture and the food supply chain through the sharing of knowledge, best practices and experience.

The Prime Minister expressed deep appreciation to Brunei Darussalam for continuing to host Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)'s Telemetry Tracking and Telecommand (TTC) Station, which has contributed towards India's ongoing efforts in the field of space. Both leaders appreciated the long-standing arrangement under the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the two governments and the conclusion of the renewed MOU welcoming further cooperation in the areas of mutual interest under the MOU.

Both leaders acknowledged the importance of enhancing defence and maritime cooperation including through regular exchanges of visits, training programmes, joint exercises and visits of naval and coast guard ships between both countries.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction at the regular port-calls by vessels from both countries.

Both leaders welcomed the planned direct flight connectivity between Bandar Seri Begawan and Chennai which will foster stronger people-to-people linkages and facilitate increased trade and tourism activities between the two countries.

​Both leaders recognised the important role of youth towards national development and agreed to promote greater youth exchanges between both countries.

​His Majesty appreciated the training and scholarship offers by India for Bruneian nationals under the various programmes including Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) and e-ITEC programmes and continues to welcome them.

Both leaders reaffirmed their steadfast commitment to maintaining the peace, stability, security, prosperity and resilience of the region, and underscored the importance of adhering to the principles outlined in the United Nations Charter and international law.

Both leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation at various regional and multilateral fora, such as ASEAN-India Dialogue Relations, East Asia Summit, ASEAN Regional Forum, Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM), and United Nations (UN). The leaders upheld that adherence to a rules-based international system is imperative to ensuring peace and development.

Both leaders agreed to work together for enhanced multilateralism reflective of contemporary realities.

Both leaders reiterated their commitment to work closely together in mutually beneficial areas to further strengthen the ASEAN – India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Both leaders reiterated their commitment to maintaining and promoting peace, stability, maritime safety and security, as well as respecting freedom of navigation and overflight and unimpeded lawful commerce, consistent with international law, notably the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982. The leaders also urged all parties to resolve disputes through peaceful means in accordance with international law, particularly UNCLOS 1982.

Both leaders condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and called upon states to repudiate it. They underlined that no country should allow territory under their control to be used for terrorism; no country should harbour terrorists and resolved to work together to bring perpetrators of terrorist acts to justice. Recognizing terrorism and transnational organized crime linkages, both leaders agreed to enhance cooperation in this regard. Both sides agreed to work together at the UN and other multilateral fora to combat terrorism.

Both leaders agreed on the urgent need to address climate change and enhance efforts in mitigating the adverse impacts from this rising challenge, in accordance with international climate objectives, such as the Paris Agreement. His Majesty appreciated India's initiative in establishing the International Solar Alliance (ISA), the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and Global Bio-fuel Alliance (GBA). His Majesty also appreciated India's support for Brunei Darussalam's efforts in hosting the ASEAN Centre for Climate Change.

The Prime Minister welcomed Brunei Darussalam's continued participation in the Voice of the Global South Summit (VOGSS). This Indian-led initiative aims to bring countries of the Global South together under a common platform to share their perspectives and priorities across a whole range of issues.

The Prime Minister expressed appreciation to His Majesty for the warm reception and hospitality accorded to him and delegation during the visit. The Prime Minister also extended an invitation to His Majesty to undertake a visit to India in the near future.